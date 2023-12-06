Broughty Ferry apartment was most viewed property on TSPC in November

A ground floor flat near central Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most viewed property last month.

The two bedroom flat on Grove Road attracted thousands of eyeballs, drawn by its excellent location and traditional features.

Homes in Strathmartine, Carnousite and Monikie were also popular. Property styles in the TSPC top 10 ranged from a seven-bedroom architect designed residence to a one-of-a-kind home with a beautiful beach view.

Prices ranged from £100,000 to £450,000. Buyers desired spacious properties, with most having three or four bedrooms. Nor were property hunters afraid to roll up their sleeves, with half of the top 10 properties being renovation projects.

TSPC operations manager Angela Wallace said: “November has seen another fantastic selection of properties making it into the top ten.

“With half of them requiring renovations, some of which are not insignificant, this is a clear indication that we have many buyers who are open to alternative means to secure their ideal family home, even if that means undertaking a substantial project to do so.”

The top 10 most popular November TSPC listings are:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under offer

Topping the charts as the most-viewed property in November is this ground-floor flat in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Forming part of a beautifully maintained and distinctive property, it is all on one level and retains many original character features. The two-bedroom flat also has its own driveway.

2. Strathmartine

Price: Offers over £285,000

Status: Active

This recently listed property in Strathmartine is full of potential It is no surprise that it has caught the attention of over 7,500 house hunters to date.

Featuring three bedrooms and three reception rooms, it offers flexibility for its new owners to make it their own. Its secluded location is the cherry on top.

3. Monikie

Price: Offers over £425,000

Status: Active

In third place, this stunning architect-designed home in the Angus village of Monikie offers flexible living and is deal for growing families.

A flexible layout means it can offer up to seven bedrooms or be used as a four-bedroom home with three public rooms.

Externally there’s a pond, pergola, a summerhouse, a dog run/chicken coop and paved seating areas.

4. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £440,000

Status: Under offer

Beachview is a home that truly lives up to its name, boasting breathtaking views of the Carnoustie coastline and beyond.

Tastefully upgraded and well maintained, it is a well-insulated and economical family home. Solar panels, a new gas boiler, a wood burning stove, and upgraded double glazing all contribute to lower running costs.

This one did not hand around for long and was under offer after just seven days on the market,

5. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Under offer

Rarely seen on the market, this desirable detached bungalow was another popular listing that went under offer after only six days.

It’s ideal for those seeking to live within easy reach of Broughty Ferry. Accommodation includes a lounge, dining room, three spacious double bedrooms and a utility room.

There is the added bonus of a generously sized attic area that has been mainly floored and has potential for extensive future development.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £100,000

Status: Active

Ideal for those looking for their first home, this property is the most affordable listing to feature in November’s top 10.

The open-plan lounge, dining, and kitchen area provide a modern and welcoming space on the ground floor of this end terraced home.

Upstairs, there’s a double bedroom, shower room, and plenty of built-in storage. The south-facing garden with a decked area is another highlight, offering a pleasant outdoor area for summer entertaining.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £450,000

Status: Active

In seventh place is the most expensive home featured in November’s top 10.

This detached bungalow sits on a generous corner plot covering over 3,173 square feet.

It offers generous living space complemented by beautifully landscaped wraparound gardens and views of the River Tay. It also has a gated driveway and a detached garage.

Inside there are four bedrooms, space for a home office, a cosy kitchen with a snug area, a utility room, and a substantial attic store.

8. Liff

Price: Offers over £310,000

Status: Active

Located in the popular village of Liff, this four-bedroom home is ideal for growing families.

With a large lounge, a dining room, and a conservatory, there is plenty of space for everyone. There’s also an integral garage, driveway, and an enclosed garden with two areas of decking to capture the sunshine all day.

9. Dundee

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under Offer

In ninth place, this detached property in Ballumbie provides three bedrooms and two reception rooms.

In a quiet neighbourhood ideal for families, it benefits from a south facing position within a cul-de-sac. Open countryside is just a stone’s throw away.

10. Dundee

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Active

Rounding up the top ten for November is this exclusive first-floor apartment that forms part of B-listed Duncraig House in Dundee’s West End.

Timeless elegance meets modern living with well-retained period features seamlessly blended into every room. Beautiful landscaped gardens add to the overall charm of this property.