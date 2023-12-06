Broughty Ferry apartment was most viewed property on TSPC in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Broughty Ferry apartment was most viewed property on TSPC in November

Homes in Strathmartine, Carnoustie and Monikie also attracted attention.

A flat in a traditional divided villa near central Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property for November.
A flat in a traditional divided villa near central Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property for November. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A ground floor flat near central Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most viewed property last month.

The two bedroom flat on Grove Road attracted thousands of eyeballs, drawn by its excellent location and traditional features.

Homes in Strathmartine, Carnousite and Monikie were also popular. Property styles in the TSPC top 10 ranged from a seven-bedroom architect designed residence to a one-of-a-kind home with a beautiful beach view.

Prices ranged from £100,000 to £450,000. Buyers desired spacious properties, with most having three or four bedrooms. Nor were property hunters afraid to roll up their sleeves, with half of the top 10 properties being renovation projects.

TSPC operations manager Angela Wallace said: “November has seen another fantastic selection of properties making it into the top ten.

“With half of them requiring renovations, some of which are not insignificant, this is a clear indication that we have many buyers who are open to alternative means to secure their ideal family home, even if that means undertaking a substantial project to do so.”

The top 10 most popular November TSPC listings are:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 7a Grove Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £250,000
Status: Under offer
This Broughty Ferry flat was the most viewed property on TSPC in November.
It isn’t hard to see why this Broughty Ferry flat proved popular. Image: TSPC.

Topping the charts as the most-viewed property in November is this ground-floor flat in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Forming part of a beautifully maintained and distinctive property, it is all on one level and retains many original character features. The two-bedroom flat also has its own driveway.

2. Strathmartine

Address: Hawthorn Cottage, Baldovan, Strathmartine
Price: Offers over £285,000
Status: Active
Located in Strathmartine, this house has huge potential. Image: TSPC.

This recently listed property in Strathmartine is full of potential It is no surprise that it has caught the attention of over 7,500 house hunters to date.

Featuring three bedrooms and three reception rooms, it offers flexibility for its new owners to make it their own. Its secluded location is the cherry on top.

3. Monikie

Address: 1 Market Pend, Monikie
Price: Offers over £425,000
Status: Active
This Monikie home came in at third on TSPC's most viewed properties in November.
Set in the village of Monikie, this home is ideal for large families. Image: TSPC.

In third place, this stunning architect-designed home in the Angus village of Monikie offers flexible living and is deal for growing families.

A flexible layout means it can offer up to seven bedrooms or be used as a four-bedroom home with three public rooms.

Externally there’s a pond, pergola, a summerhouse, a dog run/chicken coop and paved seating areas.

4. Carnoustie

Address: Beachview, 6 Tayside Street, Carnoustie
Price: Offers over £440,000
Status: Under offer
With the beach on its doorstep it’s little wonder this Carnoustie house sold quickly. Image: TSPC.

Beachview is a home that truly lives up to its name, boasting breathtaking views of the Carnoustie coastline and beyond.

Tastefully upgraded and well maintained, it is a well-insulated and economical family home. Solar panels, a new gas boiler, a wood burning stove, and upgraded double glazing all contribute to lower running costs.

This one did not hand around for long and was under offer after just seven days on the market,

5. Broughty Ferry

Address: 5 Bayfield Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Under offer
This detached bungalow in Broughty Ferry was snapped up quickly. Image: TSPC.

Rarely seen on the market, this desirable detached bungalow was another popular listing that went under offer after only six days.

It’s ideal for those seeking to live within easy reach of Broughty Ferry. Accommodation includes a lounge, dining room, three spacious double bedrooms and a utility room.

There is the added bonus of a generously sized attic area that has been mainly floored and has potential for extensive future development.

6. Dundee

Address: 3c Kerrs Lane, Dundee
Price: Offers over £100,000
Status: Active
This end terrace house comes with an attractive deck. Image: TSPC.

Ideal for those looking for their first home, this property is the most affordable listing to feature in November’s top 10.

The open-plan lounge, dining, and kitchen area provide a modern and welcoming space on the ground floor of this end terraced home.

Upstairs, there’s a double bedroom, shower room, and plenty of built-in storage. The south-facing garden with a decked area is another highlight, offering a pleasant outdoor area for summer entertaining.

7. Dundee

Address: 11 Glamis Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £450,000
Status: Active
This huge home has a great location in Dundee’s West End. Image: TSPC.

In seventh place is the most expensive home featured in November’s top 10.

This detached bungalow sits on a generous corner plot covering over 3,173 square feet.

It offers generous living space complemented by beautifully landscaped wraparound gardens and views of the River Tay. It also has a gated driveway and a detached garage.

Inside there are four bedrooms, space for a home office, a cosy kitchen with a snug area, a utility room, and a substantial attic store.

8. Liff

Address: 3 Westgreen Wynd, Liff
Price: Offers over £310,000
Status: Active
This home in Liff has four bedrooms and an attractive village location. Image: TSPC.

Located in the popular village of Liff, this four-bedroom home is ideal for growing families.

With a large lounge, a dining room, and a conservatory, there is plenty of space for everyone. There’s also an integral garage, driveway, and an enclosed garden with two areas of decking to capture the sunshine all day.

9. Dundee

Address: 6 Sunadale Court, Dundee
Price: Offers over £240,000
Status: Under Offer
Located in a quiet corner of Dundee, this spacious house is excellent value for money. Image: TSPC.

In ninth place, this detached property in Ballumbie provides three bedrooms and two reception rooms.

In a quiet neighbourhood ideal for families, it benefits from a south facing position within a cul-de-sac. Open countryside is just a stone’s throw away.

10. Dundee

Address: Bridgeview, Duncraig House, 3 Glamis Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Active
This flat forms part of a stunning mansion in Dundee’s West End. Image: TSPC.

Rounding up the top ten for November is this exclusive first-floor apartment that forms part of  B-listed Duncraig House in Dundee’s West End.

Timeless elegance meets modern living with well-retained period features seamlessly blended into every room. Beautiful landscaped gardens add to the overall charm of this property.

