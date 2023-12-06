Timetable revealed for repairs on Perth’s Mill Street after brickwork left man fuming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timetable revealed for repairs on Perth’s Mill Street after brickwork left man fuming

Resurfacing works carried out by SSEN earlier this year were criticised.

By Kieran Webster
Some of the bricks on Perth's Mill Street have been damaged.
Some of the bricks on Perth's Mill Street have been damaged. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A timetable for repairs on brickwork in Perth’s Mill Street has been revealed after the job left a local man “lost for words”.

Ian Clark, from Blairgowrie, was left fuming at the condition the street was left in following works by a utility company.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed in September that the measures were temporary and the street would return to normal.

In an update, Councillor Peter Barrett has told The Courier that repair works, carried out by SSEN, will begin in the new year.

Mill Street restoration to begin early next year

He said: “The paving material will be delivered to SSEN during December.

“The council have an embargo on any non-essential excavation work during the run-up to Christmas to minimise disruption to shoppers and local businesses.

As the previous excavations had been temporarily backfilled with tarmacadam this does not qualify as essential work.

Councillor Pete Barrett
City Centre councillor Peter Barrett says the work will start in early 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“But I am glad to say that, starting in the new year, SSEN’s specialist blockwork contractor will tackle the final reinstatement of each section in stages.”

The Lib Dem councillor says SSEN has ordered replacement materials for each location and has worked with the council to make sure it is suitable.

The works carried out by SSEN were to fix two ongoing faults – which have been repaired – and to make network improvements.

Cllr Barrett hopes the news will “allay the concerns of local residents and city centre shoppers”.

He added: “I want to thank everyone involved: SSEN for their commitment to putting the pavements back the way they found them, PKC for assisting them in that regard.

“And finally The Courier and Civic Trust for highlighting the matter.”

SSEN says work should take a week

A spokesperson for SSEN Distribution said: “Following essential excavation works to repair one of our underground cables in September, we laid Tarmac as an interim measure to make the area safe for the local community while we went about sourcing suitable replacement stone blocks.

“We have always been committed to restoring the award-winning streetscape after our essential works in September.

“We are also aware of how inconvenient it would be to carry out this installation of the replacement stones during the busy festive period and so, in agreement with Perth and Kinross Council, we will be carrying out the work in January.

“The date is weather-dependent, and we expect the whole process to be completed within a week.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.

