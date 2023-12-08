REVIEW: Four stars for Perth Theatre’s ‘panto with everything’ Aladdin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Four stars for Perth Theatre’s ‘panto with everything’ Aladdin

Director and dame Barrie Hunter hits every note for ages four to 84, writes David Pollock.

Barrie Hunter brought the goods - and trumpet jokes - again this year for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
Barrie Hunter brought the goods - and trumpet jokes - again this year for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
By David Pollock

Perth Theatre’s panto – like Dame Barrie Hunter’s trumpet joke – isn’t broken and certainly isn’t in need of fixing.

With an established team in place, and Hunter on writing and direction duties as well, it hits every single note you’d want to hear from a traditional local panto being performed in 2023.

Hunter’s Margarita McTwankie (“go on, just a wee one,” she insists, whenever anyone calls her name) is loud and matronly, like a character straight out of the music hall.

Around her, a lively young cast circle, including her sons and partners in the village of Vrancknock’s only laundry business, Aladdin (Tiger Mitchell) and Hank E (Ewan Somers).

Barrie Hunter as Margarita McTwankie. Perth Theatre. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Hank wants to be a country and western singer, but Aladdin likes nothing more than potholing in caves – which brings him to the attention of villainous landowner and resident of the ‘Big Hoose’, Abi McKrankie, the Countess of Killiekrankie (Helen Logan, an excellent, enthusiastic baddie), who is on the hunt for a mythical cave filled with priceless treasures.

It’s no spoiler to say there’s a lamp in there too, and its resident Jeannie McSwankie (Kirsty Malone) soon gets busy granting wishes.

Yet what can be magicked out of thin air goes against whatever message the piece has – which is to work hard to achieve things for yourself, as Hank and newcomer Heather (Rachel Flynn) do when they rebuilt his late father’s old bandstand.

Becky Minto designed the set and costumes for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Every year of Perth’s panto is a great one these days, with Hunter balancing an energetic cast, a barrage of jokes and silliness which suits ages four to 84 while patronising no-one, and musical director Alan Penman and choreographer Chris Stuart Wilson’s song and dance routines to everyone from Chic to Taylor Swift.

Becky Minto’s set and costume designs look great too, switching easily between a light town square and a dark forest, and giving characters’ looks smart little flourishes, like the washing machine doors on the McTwankie clan’s tops.

Oh, and there’s also a four-piece community cast dressed as dancing red squirrels. Truly a panto with everything.

Aladdin is at Perth Theatre until December 31.

More from Entertainment

Ken Bruce.
Capaldi meets Vivaldi as Ken Bruce's orchestral Chart Hits show makes its way to…
Barrie Hunter brought the goods - and trumpet jokes - again this year for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
REVIEW: Arab Strap bring 'compelling' performance to 'swish' V&A Dundee
Paddy McGuinness has announced Dunfermline and Dundee shows
Paddy McGuinness coming to Dundee and Dunfermline with new stand-up tour
Ben Walker stands on stage with a Fender guitar and microphone against a red backdrop.
'No one loves a sob story and I love being told no': Montrose musician…
The elves at Sholach Christmas Tree Farm are extremely helpful! Pictured are Kelly McIntyre, Gayle Ritchie and farm owner Willie McIntyre. Image: Kim Cessford.
Why I dressed as an elf to help at Blairgowrie Christmas tree farm
Barrie Hunter brought the goods - and trumpet jokes - again this year for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
11 festive shows guaranteed to ignite your Christmas spirit
Barrie Hunter brought the goods - and trumpet jokes - again this year for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
Blood, sweat and greasepaint: Tayport Musical Society celebrates 75 years with Christmas show Elf!
Barrie Hunter brought the goods - and trumpet jokes - again this year for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
'If I sing a pop song, it'll sound like Frank': Professional Sinatra impersonator is…
Barrie Hunter brought the goods - and trumpet jokes - again this year for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
Shane MacGowan: From Fairytale of New York to chaos in Kinross when The Pogues…
Barrie Hunter brought the goods - and trumpet jokes - again this year for Aladdin. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
'Very early Singing Kettle songs' on set list for Artie's new Christmas shows in…

Conversation