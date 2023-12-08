Friday court round-up — £5k shoplifter and machete revenge

A Dundee man who drove dangerously through Perth city centre has been banned from the road.

Rhylee Moodie appeared from custody and admitted motoring the wrong way down a one way street on October 3 2021.

Court papers state the 21-year-old drove a Ford Fiesta along South Street, King Street and Canal Street, while repeatedly failing to observe one way and no entry signs, repeatedly drove in the wrong direction and drove through a solid white line.

Moodie, of Fintry Drive, was taken into custody after he failed to show up at a previous court hearing and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client was unemployed but had applied to join the army.

“That application will depend on the outcome of this case,” she said.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports and imposed an interim driving ban.

“This case first called in August 2022 and it has taken until December 2023 to get your complete attention,” she said.

Ashes thief

A domestic abuser who stole an urn full of ashes from his victim during a bullying campaign has been banned from contacting her for two years. Douglas Giblin, who was also placed on supervision, took the dog’s ashes during harassment spanning four years.

£5k shoplifter

A Kirkcaldy shoplifter who stole nearly £5,000 worth of goods in 20 separate thefts in Fife and beyond between April 24 and October 18 this year has been spared a jail sentence.

Alistair Brown stole hundreds of pounds worth of groceries from Tesco and Asda and clothes from Sports Direct, JD Sports and Next during a crime spree spanning six months.

His highest value hauls came from Boots – in one case he stole cosmetics items worth £1,000.

Brown also stole fuel on several occasions, helped himself to booze from Aldi and made off with over £235 of toys from B&M.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously the 38-year-old, of Cumbrae Terrace, has long suffered from a cocaine addiction.

During his shoplifting escapades, Brown stole up to £2500 of cosmetics from Boots in Dunfermline’s Kingsgate over three different occasions in a four-day period in October.

The combined higher value of all his thefts was £4,821.30, with a lower value of £4,421.30.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland imposed a three-month structured deferred sentence and said the court will expect Brown to be in a position to pay compensation when the case next calls again on March 6 next year.

Window plunge

A Dunfermline woman was supposed to be looking after a little girl who fell out of a first floor window. Kelly Debruijn had been chatting online and left the child unsupervised at an address in the city. The court heard she had been living in “squalor” and she admitted neglect.

Machete skull fracture

A Montrose man who attacked a rival with a machete during a drunken row has been sentenced to 225 hours of unpaid work.

Sean McPhee, 26, split the skull of James Mahon after the windows of his white van were smashed.

McPhee attacked his victim in daylight outside Mr Mahon’s home on Glen Isla Road, Montrose, in June last year.

Mr Mahon suffered a fractured skull, as well as cuts to his head and arm and chest, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

His injuries were described as “not life threatening” but he will be left with a scar on his scalp.

McPhee, now of Altour Gardens, Fort William, admitted assault with a machete, to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Spycam pervert

A peeping tom who used a spy camera to take intimate photos of a woman has been ordered to stay away from children and playparks. Convicted sex offender Brian Cocker used a remote device attached to his victim’s clothes, which he operated using a smart phone app. He was handed a series of stringent court orders as part of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Banned driver’s lies

A banned motorist caught driving in Arbroath told police a fake name to avoid arrest.

Alan Primrose, 31, of Napier Drive in Dundee, is disqualified until he resits his test but on October 14 last year, was spotted by police behind the wheel of a Renault Kangoo.

He told police who stopped him on the A92 near the junction with Queens Drive his name was Robert MacKenzie.

After a few phone calls, police found there was a Robert MacKenzie insured to drive the car, but Primrose could not provide a postcode to match the policy.

When he was told he was being arrested, he came clean and offered his real name.

After admitting driving while disqualified and attempting to pervert the course of justice at Forfar Sheriff Court, as a direct alternative to imprisonment, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon imposed 135 hours of unpaid work.

He imposed six penalty points and fined Primrose £380.

Predator’s travel plans

An Angus predator who told an undercover police officer he was prepared to travel as far as Durham to meet a child was snared with sick abuse files. Callum Phillips admitted unwittingly engaging on RandoChat with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy. In fact, it was an undercover officer.

Bit paramedic

Alana Thomson, 38, of Blackcraigs, Kirkcaldy, who repeatedly bit a paramedic on the hand at Station Park, Lower Largo, on June 29 2021, was placed on curfew.for five months at the town’s sheriff court.

She admitted assault to injury.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin suggested Thomson’s mental health had a genuine impact at the time of offending as she was unable to access her usual medication.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.