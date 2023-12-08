Police called to ‘unexplained’ death in Dunfermline

Police descended on a Dunfermline street after an “unexplained” death.

Officers were called to a report of a death on Chamberfield Road on Friday.

It is not believed to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Friday, 8 December, 2023, we were called to a report of a death at a property on Chamberfield Road, Dunfermline.

“Police are treating the death as unexplained at this time but it is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”