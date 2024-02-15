Former student says Perth College experience ‘ruined’ by star-crazed stalker

A woman has told how her Perth College student days were ruined by a twisted internet stalker who hounded her using fake accounts and threatened to shoot her dog.

Wannabe pop star Valentino Murdoch set up bogus social media personas to torment two former Perth College classmates.

The self-styled fashionista – who claims to resemble Prince and Gianni Versace – pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear or alarm between March 1 and April 21 2021.

Murdoch, from Aberfeldy, had been ordered to attend at Perth Sheriff Court in person for sentencing this week.

But he was again excused from Wednesday’s hearing, citing anxiety issues and agoraphobia.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for six months to give the 28-year-old a chance to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Murdoch who had his own podcast called Inside the Gucci Glen – his name for Aberfeldy – appears to have since deleted most of his social media accounts including his website, where he was selling Cameo videos for £16 a go.

Car crash image

The court heard Murdoch began targeting two former fellow students in March 2021.

He set up an account named Alison Dubois – after an American author who claims psychic abilities – to comment on a photo of one of the women’s artwork.

“Remember Perth College?” he wrote. “Saw print-outs of your nasty tweets.

“You are not a little monster, you’re a Twitter troll. Always will be sis.”

Singer Lady Gaga, whose followers are affectionately known as ‘little monsters,’ was tagged in the post.

Full details of his campaign have yet to be heard in court but one of the victims has shared screenshots, showing a sample of the abuse she received.

They show how Murdoch set up an account called “I Hate” followed by the name of one of his victims.

He used it to tell the other woman: “Go die you massive gay c***.”

In another shot, an account named @ValentinoMurdo1 tags the same woman into an image of a sports car wrapped round a lamppost, with the caption: “Just do it xo.”

Another fake account named Carrotexterminatorrrrrrr posts: “Ur dog is getting shot.”

College experience ruined

The woman told us: “These comments caused me a lot of stress and anxiety over the years.

“It ruined by college experience completely.

“And if definitely affected my academic performance, as well my confidence in myself and my work.”

She said: “The new accounts and comments would come through in bursts and I never knew when it was going to start again or what he was going to say or do next.

“I kept screenshots of everything as it was clear he was not going to stop.

“It eventually got to a point where using the block button for his multiplying accounts over several social media platforms wasn’t enough and I had to get the police involved.”

Clown movie

The court heard Murdoch told his other victim: “Why do you look like a cancer patient?

“I feel like I’m watching a clown movie, but in real life. This is scary.

“You look like a man. You are full of bulls***, there’s nothing wrong with you. You ate loads at college.”

The charge against Murdoch states he repeatedly posted messages on social media that contained offensive remarks, swearing and threats from his home at Boltachan, near Aberfeldy.

He made derogatory remarks about their appearance and their sexual orientation.

Murdoch, who has pop songs available through Apple Music, further admitted creating false profiles and usernames and used them post offensive and threatening messages.

