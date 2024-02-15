Former student says Perth College experience ‘ruined’ by star-crazed stalker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former student says Perth College experience ‘ruined’ by star-crazed stalker

Wannabe pop star Valentino Murdoch set up bogus social media personas to torment two former Perth College classmates.

By Jamie Buchan

A woman has told how her Perth College student days were ruined by a twisted internet stalker who hounded her using fake accounts and threatened to shoot her dog.

The self-styled fashionista – who claims to resemble Prince and Gianni Versace – pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear or alarm between March 1 and April 21 2021.

Murdoch, from Aberfeldy, had been ordered to attend at Perth Sheriff Court in person for sentencing this week.

Valentino Murdoch did not attend his sentencing hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

But he was again excused from Wednesday’s hearing, citing anxiety issues and agoraphobia.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for six months to give the 28-year-old a chance to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Murdoch who had his own podcast called Inside the Gucci Glen – his name for Aberfeldy – appears to have since deleted most of his social media accounts including his website, where he was selling Cameo videos for £16 a go.

Car crash image

The court heard Murdoch began targeting two former fellow students in March 2021.

He set up an account named Alison Dubois – after an American author who claims psychic abilities – to comment on a photo of one of the women’s artwork.

“Remember Perth College?” he wrote. “Saw print-outs of your nasty tweets.

“You are not a little monster, you’re a Twitter troll. Always will be sis.”

Singer Lady Gaga, whose followers are affectionately known as ‘little monsters,’ was tagged in the post.

Full details of his campaign have yet to be heard in court but one of the victims has shared screenshots, showing a sample of the abuse she received.

They show how Murdoch set up an account called “I Hate” followed by the name of one of his victims.

He used it to tell the other woman: “Go die you massive gay c***.”

In another shot, an account named @ValentinoMurdo1 tags the same woman into an image of a sports car wrapped round a lamppost, with the caption: “Just do it xo.”

Another fake account named Carrotexterminatorrrrrrr posts: “Ur dog is getting shot.”

College experience ruined

The woman told us: “These comments caused me a lot of stress and anxiety over the years.

“It ruined by college experience completely.

“And if definitely affected my academic performance, as well my confidence in myself and my work.”

She said: “The new accounts and comments would come through in bursts and I never knew when it was going to start again or what he was going to say or do next.

“I kept screenshots of everything as it was clear he was not going to stop.

“It eventually got to a point where using the block button for his multiplying accounts over several social media platforms wasn’t enough and I had to get the police involved.”

Clown movie

The court heard Murdoch told his other victim: “Why do you look like a cancer patient?

“I feel like I’m watching a clown movie, but in real life. This is scary.

“You look like a man. You are full of bulls***, there’s nothing wrong with you. You ate loads at college.”

Valentino Murdoch
Valentino Murdoch. Image: Twitter.

The charge against Murdoch states he repeatedly posted messages on social media that contained offensive remarks, swearing and threats from his home at Boltachan, near Aberfeldy.

He made derogatory remarks about their appearance and their sexual orientation.

Murdoch, who has pop songs available through Apple Music, further admitted creating false profiles and usernames and used them post offensive and threatening messages.

