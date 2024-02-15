Perthshire £30k benefits cheat dodged jail despite ‘meriting’ custodial sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire £30k benefits cheat dodged jail despite ‘meriting’ custodial sentence

Marie van den Berg kept a significant inheritance windfall secret from authorities while she continued to claim unemployment allowance for three years.

By Jamie Buchan
Marie van den Berg appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Marie van den Berg appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A £30,000 benefits cheat from Perthshire narrowly avoided being locked up when she appeared for sentence.

Marie van den Berg kept a significant inheritance windfall secret from authorities while she continued to claim unemployment allowance for three years.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that the 57-year-old was put over the prescribed capital limit when she received £11,000 in back payments from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Van den Berg, from Alyth, returned to the dock having previously admitted obtaining more than £30,000 by fraud and being told she had reached the threshold for a prison sentence.

After considering background reports, Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ruled there were exceptional circumstances that allowed her to stay out of prison.

Public harm

“The reports before me state that you did not cause significant harm,” the sheriff told Van den Berg.

“The court does not agree with that.

“Your actions caused public harm, particularly to those who are in genuine need of financial assistance.”

Benefits cheat Marie van den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court.

She said: “This does merit a custodial sentence and it could have been prosecuted at a higher level, given the sums involved.”

Sheriff Bain noted Van den Berg had a history of physical and mental heath issues.

She was also caring for a dying husband and had a son who was in the criminal justice system, having been caught carrying a machete on a night out in Blairgowrie.

“I take into account your previous good character and the fact you are a first offender,” the sheriff said.

“I also take account that you are able to repay the full amount and it is this that has tipped the balance in favour of a non-custodial sentence.”

Van den Berg will be tagged as part of a nine month restriction of liberty curfew, meaning she must stay home between 7pm and 7am each night.

The court has also issued a confiscation order for £31,277.

Van den Berg was told to pay the full amount within six months.

Not available for unpaid work

The court had heard sentencing options were limited because Van den Berg was unable to carry out unpaid work.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “It is a shame that unpaid work is unavailable to her, simply because of her disabilities.”

Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The court heard that between 2018 and 2021, unemployed Van den Berg knowingly failed to give prompt notification to DWP of a change in her circumstances.

She knew failing to declare having capital over the prescribed limit would impact how much income-related Employment and Support Allowance she received.

By failing to let the government department know, she obtained £20,341.75 to which she was not entitled.

Between 2019 and 2021, Van den Berg further admitted failing to alert Perth and Kinross Council of having capital in excess of the prescribed limit.

She knew this would affect her housing benefit and gained £10,435.75 without entitlement.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

