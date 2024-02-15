“Toast of Hollywood” gin owner leads calls for protected Scottish gin status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
“Toast of Hollywood” gin owner leads calls for protected Scottish gin status

Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron is calling on the UK and Scottish Governments to give Scottish Gin the same protected status as whisky, to stop copycats exploiting "Brand Scotland"

By Paul Malik
Owner Kim Cameron outside the Forfar Premises of Gin Bothy.
Owner Kim Cameron outside the Forfar Premises of Gin Bothy.

Angus distillery Gin Bothy, whose drinks are to be featured at the Oscars, are fronting a campaign to give the tipple the same protected status as whisky.

Gin Bothy boss Kim Cameron is fronting calls to give gin the same geographical indication (GI) as the Barley Bree.

Producers of the ever-growing popular spirit fear the “Scottish gin” label could be slapped on products as part of underhanded marketing techniques.

Latest figures show that combined with whisky, gin sales were worth £9.4 billion in 2023.

We reported Gin Bothy spirit would feature at the Oscars, with 25 nominees receiving the tipple in their goody-bags.

Exploitation fears

Before Kim’s gin heads to Hollywood, she met with MSPs at Holyrood as part of her campaign.

She said many producers feel like her and are worried about their products being exploited.

“There are so many talented gin producers in Scotland but it’s crucial that our work isn’t diluted by brands who are using the Scottish name to enhance their marketing,” she said.

Kim Cameron with her gin.

“At the Gin Bothy we pride ourselves on our fruit being hand-picked in Scotland.

“Our original gin that will be handed out to the top 25 Oscar nominees is made from Scottish heather, Scots pine and rosemary.

“It’s a real taste of Scotland in a bottle and that’s how it should be.

Brand Scotland

“The danger, with the lack of protection currently in place for Scottish gin, is anyone can stick a label on their gin and claim to be Scottish,” she adds.

“A lot of producers or companies would see the benefit of trading off the back of the popularity of Scotland as a brand.

“Brand Scotland is a real asset to our trading capabilities and gin plays a big role in that.

Whisky and gin reached sales of £9.4 billion.

“Gin is worth a lot of money to our economy and it’s important to tighten up the protection of our brands.

“This isn’t something that will happen overnight but, in my role on the Scottish Rural Leadership Programme, it’s important to engage with people who can make a significant difference to the growth of the gin industry.”

From Angus to the world

Gin Bothy celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The business started in Kim’s kitchen with a raspberry gin created with leftover fruit juice from jam.

Known for its flavoured gins, the business now has 19 staff and produces 65,000 units a year. It has export deals in Switzerland, Germany and the USA where it is available in 23 states.

