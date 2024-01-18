£30k Perthshire benefits cheat could be jailed due to lack of punishment options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

£30k Perthshire benefits cheat could be jailed due to lack of punishment options

Marie van den Berg kept an inheritance windfall secret from the Department of Work and Pensions, while she continued to claim Employment and Support Allowance.

By Jamie Buchan
Benefits cheat Marie Van Den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court.
Benefits cheat Marie Van Den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court.

A benefits cheat who swindled taxpayers out of £30,000 could be jailed as a sheriff said there are few punishment options available.

Marie van den Berg kept an inheritance windfall secret from the Department for Work and Pensions, while she continued to claim Employment and Support Allowance.

Her lawyer told Perth Sheriff Court that “rather perversely” she was also put over the prescribed capital limit after receiving £11,000 in back payments from the DWP.

The 57-year-old, from Alyth, was told sentencing options are limited and she could face jail.

But it was argued there were “exceptional circumstances” surrounding her case and she had the money ready to repay.

Not entitled to payments

The court heard that while living in Strathmore View between 2018 and 2021, unemployed van den Berg knowingly failed to give prompt notification to DWP of a change in her circumstances.

She knew failing to declare having capital over the prescribed limit would impact how much income-related Employment and Support Allowance she received.

Marie Van Den Berg
Marie Van Den Berg. Image: Facebook

By failing to let the government department know, she obtained £20,341.75 to which she was not entitled.

Between 2019 and 2021, van den Berg further admitted failing to alert Perth and Kinross Council of having capital in excess of the prescribed limit.

She knew this would affect her entitlement to housing benefit and gained £10,435.75 without entitlement.

Personal problems

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said his client had suffered “a number of difficulties” in recent years.

He said she had been caring for her husband who died following a long-term illness.

“She has also had to cope with the problematic behaviour of her son, who has been on a long-term deferred sentence at this court.

“She is a genuine first offender and has pled guilty at the first opportunity.”

Jamie Vandenberg, who was found to be carrying a machete in Alyth and Blairgowrie, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Son Jamie Van Den Berg was caught with a machete on a night out in Blairgowrie.

Mr Tavendale said: “It is clear that, given the amounts concerned, Mrs Van Den Berg’s liberty is very much at dispute.”

But he said there were “exceptional circumstances” that could keep his client out of jail, given she was ready to repay the outstanding amount in full.

“I have known Mrs Van Den Berg for the best part of five years and I am aware of the strains that have been put on her, not least from her own physical difficulties.

“She has had surgeries on two occasions and neither have been particularly successful.

“In fact, she had another fall just a few weeks ago.”

‘Perverse’ payments

Mr Tavendale said: “It seems somewhat perversely that the reason why some of these arrears had accrued is because she received back money from the DWP.

“Given there was over £11,000 in back payments, one does wonder whether that might have raised a concern that that would have put her over the limit and triggered some form of investigation.

“Had that happened, I suspect we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

The case called at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard Van Der Berg had also received an inheritance from her late father.

“She had it in her mind that that didn’t count,” Mr Tavendale said.

“That’s not right, but that’s the perception she had and from looking at her bank statements, it’s clear that she didn’t spend much money at all.

“She physically didn’t need this money.

“It was only when her benefits were suspended that she needed to spend the money to support herself.”

Earlier this year, she received £90,000 from the sale of the old family home.

Missing puzzle piece

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “What concerns me in this case is that there don’t seem to be alternatives to custody available to me.

“A fine would be the easy option, because the money is already available.”

She said a restriction of liberty order, given Van Den Berg’s health, would not be much of a punishment.

“I know she has not been in work for a number of years but I do wonder if there is some kind of unpaid work available for her.”

The sheriff deferred until February 14 and called for a supplementary report to look at all options.

“There is one piece of the puzzle missing before I can reach a conclusion,” she said.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kevin O'Donnell was jailed after his paintball rampage. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Dundee drive-by paintball shooter jailed for 30 months after Clepington Road and Hilltown rampage
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — School knuckleduster attack and attempted murder charge
Christopher Simpson.
Good Samaritan needed tetanus jab after Perth ear bite fight
Suzanne Halford at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee robber faces solo sentencing after accomplice dies awaiting trial
Jennifer Young was given unpaid work.
Axe-wielding Angus dealer's drugs found after neighbour dispute
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Drink-drive postie and half-naked brick banger
Former Fife Tory councillor Mick Green was found guilty of two charges. Image: Facebook.
Former Fife Tory councillor guilty of child sex attacks in Glenrothes
Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law re-arrested after man falls from Dundee window
James Henderson has been jailed.
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Dundee and Aberdeen
Kiara Marshall.
Blairgowrie woman to compensate Dundee bar worker for drunken punch