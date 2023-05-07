Courts Alyth teen caught with machete urged to get off court ‘merry-go-round’ Jamie Vandenberg, 19, hid the huge blade inside his trousers when he hung out with pals in Alyth town centre and when he hopped on a bus to Blairgowrie. By Jamie Buchan May 7 2023, 7.00am Share Alyth teen caught with machete urged to get off court ‘merry-go-round’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4360087/machete-alyth-blairgowrie-court/ Copy Link Jamie Vandenberg appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]