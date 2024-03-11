St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi gets fresh injury return timescale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi gets fresh injury return timescale

The on-loan Charlton player was taken off against Livingston recently.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi.
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi.

DJ Jaiyesimi looks highly likely to play again for St Johnstone before the end of the season.

And he could even be back before the Premiership split.

Manager Craig Levein reported that an early prognosis of knee ligament damage for the on-loan Charlton Athletic man has been confirmed.

But the 25-year-old hasn’t sustained a season-finishing injury.

“It’s looking like four to six weeks,” said Levein.

“We’ll just have to get on with it and he’ll be back with us when he’s ready.

St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston.
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston.

“It’s a waste of time dwelling on it and thinking about who we haven’t got available.

“DJ’s done well for us and we’ll miss him.

“It’s sod’s law that he’s picked up this injury in the game after the Aberdeen match, when he did so well for us off the left.

“In terms of up front we’ve got Nicky back. And there’s Adama (Sidibeh), Benji (Kimpioka) and Stevie (May).

“So we’ve got options there.

“But we don’t have someone with the same attributes as DJ.”

Captain has recovered

Liam Gordon has now recovered fully from his double head knock in the draw with Livingston and will be available for Saturday’s clash with Celtic.

“Liam’s fine now,” said Levein. “He trained today.

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon was also forced off with an injury.
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon was also forced off with an injury against Livingston.

“Other than DJ, Drey (Wright) and Cammy (MacPherson), all the rest should be fine.

“Drey and Cammy are coming along really well actually.

“We’ll see both of them this season for sure.

“I haven’t been able to use Drey at all and Cammy was looking good before he got injured.”

The Saints schedule for March includes two free weekends, which represents a big change in rhythm compared to January and February.

“It’s a bit of a stop-start spell,” said Levein.

“But that’s another thing we just have to deal with.”

Conversation