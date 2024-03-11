St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi gets fresh injury return timescale

DJ Jaiyesimi looks highly likely to play again for St Johnstone before the end of the season.

And he could even be back before the Premiership split.

Manager Craig Levein reported that an early prognosis of knee ligament damage for the on-loan Charlton Athletic man has been confirmed.

But the 25-year-old hasn’t sustained a season-finishing injury.

“It’s looking like four to six weeks,” said Levein.

“We’ll just have to get on with it and he’ll be back with us when he’s ready.

“It’s a waste of time dwelling on it and thinking about who we haven’t got available.

“DJ’s done well for us and we’ll miss him.

“It’s sod’s law that he’s picked up this injury in the game after the Aberdeen match, when he did so well for us off the left.

“In terms of up front we’ve got Nicky back. And there’s Adama (Sidibeh), Benji (Kimpioka) and Stevie (May).

“So we’ve got options there.

“But we don’t have someone with the same attributes as DJ.”

Captain has recovered

Liam Gordon has now recovered fully from his double head knock in the draw with Livingston and will be available for Saturday’s clash with Celtic.

“Liam’s fine now,” said Levein. “He trained today.

“Other than DJ, Drey (Wright) and Cammy (MacPherson), all the rest should be fine.

“Drey and Cammy are coming along really well actually.

“We’ll see both of them this season for sure.

“I haven’t been able to use Drey at all and Cammy was looking good before he got injured.”

The Saints schedule for March includes two free weekends, which represents a big change in rhythm compared to January and February.

“It’s a bit of a stop-start spell,” said Levein.

“But that’s another thing we just have to deal with.”