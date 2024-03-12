New Dundee street food festival looks set for July as council seeks £8k event planner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee street food festival looks set for July as council seeks £8k event planner

Plans for a street food event to replace the former Flower and Food Festival were approved earlier this year.

By Laura Devlin
Gregg Wallace at Dundee's food festival in 2015.
Television personality Gregg Wallace with a Forfar Bridie at the Dundee Flower and Food festival in 2015. Image: DC Thomson

A new Dundee street food festival looks set to take place in July as the council seeks project coordinators to help plan the event.

Plans for a street-food event to replace the former Flower and Food Festival, which was axed in January 2023, were given the green-light by councillors earlier this year.

It had been proposed the new festival would take place across the last weekend in May but no date was confirmed at the time of its approval.

Dundee City Council is now seeking project coordination services to help “successfully execute the planning of the festival”.

A contract worth £8,000 – which will run from April 1 to July 19 – is being offered.

April to July contract

The notice, published on the Public Contracts Scotland website, details how the local authority is “tendering for project coordination services to help successfully execute the planning of the festival”.

The services are required in the 14 weeks leading up to the festival and one week thereafter.

The Dundee Flower and Food Festival used to attract big names like Paul Hollywood, before being axed last year. Image: DC Thomson

Details of the new festival were revealed in a report which which went before the council’s Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee in January.

The main focus will be on the the city centre but fringe events will take place across the whole city.

Both indoor and outdoor activities will be held across the weekend, which will include lectures and talks, food walks and tasting trails, markets, street food, and cooking demonstrations.

There are also plans to further develop the festival through a food trail around Dundee, and community events across the city.

Former festival made heavy losses

The former Dundee Flower and Food Festival was first held in 1988 and was one of the city’s best loved events.

Over the years it attracted big names including television personalities Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Gregg Wallace and the Hairy Bikers.

But the event had not been held in-person since 2019 because of the the Covid-19 pandemic and ran at a loss of more than £50,000 in its final year.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation