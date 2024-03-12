New Dundee street food festival looks set for July as council seeks £8k event planner

A new Dundee street food festival looks set to take place in July as the council seeks project coordinators to help plan the event.

Plans for a street-food event to replace the former Flower and Food Festival, which was axed in January 2023, were given the green-light by councillors earlier this year.

It had been proposed the new festival would take place across the last weekend in May but no date was confirmed at the time of its approval.

Dundee City Council is now seeking project coordination services to help “successfully execute the planning of the festival”.

A contract worth £8,000 – which will run from April 1 to July 19 – is being offered.

April to July contract

The notice, published on the Public Contracts Scotland website, details how the local authority is “tendering for project coordination services to help successfully execute the planning of the festival”.

The services are required in the 14 weeks leading up to the festival and one week thereafter.

Details of the new festival were revealed in a report which which went before the council’s Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee in January.

The main focus will be on the the city centre but fringe events will take place across the whole city.

Both indoor and outdoor activities will be held across the weekend, which will include lectures and talks, food walks and tasting trails, markets, street food, and cooking demonstrations.

There are also plans to further develop the festival through a food trail around Dundee, and community events across the city.

Former festival made heavy losses

The former Dundee Flower and Food Festival was first held in 1988 and was one of the city’s best loved events.

Over the years it attracted big names including television personalities Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Gregg Wallace and the Hairy Bikers.

But the event had not been held in-person since 2019 because of the the Covid-19 pandemic and ran at a loss of more than £50,000 in its final year.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.