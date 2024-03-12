Fife hairdresser releases an app to make life easier for hair professionals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife hairdresser releases an app to make life easier for hair professionals

The new app is hoped to replace paper record cards in hair salons.

By Terri Simpson
Tracy Aitken, founder of HairTracker
HairTracker, a new app for hairdressers was launched this year. Image: Tracy Aitken

A Fife hairdresser has released an app which will make it easier to keep track of client appointments.

Tracey Aitken, from Leven, has worked in the hairdressing industry for 30 years.

During this time, she has worked both as an independent stylist and has owned her own business.

However, one thing she has struggled with throughout her career is keeping accurate and detailed notes of all of her clients.

App practical than paper for hairdressers

Tracey decided she wanted to do something about this. So, this year, she released her new app HairTracker, with the help of her business partner and co-founder David Carboni.

Tracey explained: “Sometimes you’ll get a client coming in after a few months asking for the same thing as you did last time, and you can’t remember what you did.

“We do have record cards but they only give you some of the information. They don’t have photographs and sometimes you forget to fill them out.”

Although Tracey admits she’s not the best with technology, with the help of David, has created a simple app that is very accessible.

Tracey Aitken and David Carboni, co-founders of HairTracker.
Tracey Aitken and David Carboni, co-founders of HairTracker. Image: Tracey Aitken

She said: “I’d go as far as to say that I’m computer illiterate. David has taken everything that I need and really simplified it down and made it really streamlined.

“A lot of people in the hair and beauty industry are dyslexic so he’s taken that into account as well. I’m really lucky that he’s been able to build it.”

The main function of the app is to act as a digital record card for hairdressers. Professionals can keep a detailed profile on each client, with dates, products and pictures. It also allows consent forms to be stored in-app to make it easier to comply with GDPR.

The pair were awarded funding from Innovate UK to help with the continued development of the app.

Allows professionals to be more present

Tracey said even after three decades, she still wants to be in the hairdressing industry.

“Most people can’t keep cutting hair into their 60s and 70s, your body just won’t allow it. So by developing the app, I can still stay in the industry and help fellow hairdressers.

“It’s really difficult when you can’t remember a client or what you did. At least now, I can go to the app, see exactly who she is, what her hair is like, what I did.”

Tracey explained that by having all the information readily available, it allows her to be more present with her clients.

HairTracker Logo
The pair created all of the graphics and website for the app. Image: Tracey Aitken

“It helps build stronger relationships. I find that people really open up to and trust their hairdressers and they can offload anything on their chest while they’re getting their hair done at the same time.”

David, who started working with Tracey after he heard her idea, said: “You can see that hairdressing isn’t just about cutting hair.

“The best hairdressers understand that they’re a life coach, a trusted stranger and they create this sacred space.

“What we see for the app is the potential to elevate the game of hairdressers, allowing them to be more present and to create that sacred space.”

Tracey hopes that new hairdressers will start off their career using the app, which will allow them to have their entire careers mapped out on the app and show how they’ve improved.

She added: “I hope the app makes the experience better for both clients and hairdressers.”

