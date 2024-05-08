Wetherspoon sales jump amid Guinness boom and ale recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wetherspoon sales jump amid Guinness boom and ale recovery

By Press Association
Wetherspoon sales lifted over the past three months as it hailed strong demand for Guinness (Victoria Jones/PA)
JD Wetherspoon has said soaring demand for Guinness from younger punters and recovering demand for ale helped the UK pub chain to higher sales over past three months.

As a result, the company’s founder and chairman Tim Martin said the firm expects annual profits to be “towards the top of market expectations”.

Wetherspoons, which runs 809 pubs across the UK, said like-for-like sales increased by 5.2% over the 13 weeks to April 28 compared with a year earlier, with total sales up 3.3%.

It represented a slight slowdown in growth and means the company has seen a 6.5% sales increase over the financial year-to-date.

However, Wetherspoons stressed it was also impacted by the timing of the bank holiday weekend, which fell outside of the latest quarter this year but not a year earlier.

Tim Martin announces Wetherspoon results
Tim Martin said the popularity of Guinness helped the company (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Martin said the group has benefited from the rocketing popularity of Guinness and a revival for some traditional ale.

“Sales in the period continued the steady recovery from the pandemic,” he said.

“Traditional ales, which were very slow in the aftermath of the lockdowns, are increasing momentum, with Abbot Ale, Ruddles Bitter and Doom Bar showing good growth, as indeed are ales from the many small and micro brewers with which we trade.

“The gods of fashion have smiled upon Guinness, previously consumed by blokes my age, but now widely adopted by younger generations.”

The group also saw strong sales of Au Vodka and XIX vodka among its younger customers.

Mr Martin added that wine is “on the comeback trail” and highlighted “increasing” sales of its Lavazza coffee refills.

The pub group told investors on Wednesday that it has opened two pubs and sold or surrendered to the landlord 18 pubs in the year to date.

It received a net cashflow of £6.8 million from the pubs and said a further 17 are on the market or currently under offer.