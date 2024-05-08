TSB Bank owner Sabadell says potential buyer refuses to raise offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

TSB Bank owner Sabadell says potential buyer refuses to raise offer

By Press Association
Banco Sabadell owns TSB (Aaron Chown/PA)
Banco Sabadell owns TSB (Aaron Chown/PA)

The owner of TSB Bank has said a rival Spanish bank has refused to raise its offer to buy the business, after revealing it rejected a takeover bid worth about 12 billion euros (£10.3 billion).

Banco Sabadell published a letter it received from the chairman of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) about its proposal.

BBVA, which is also based in Spain, said it had “no room” to improve its offer for Sabadell which already values itself more highly than its share price value at the end of April.

It also partly blamed it on the fact that BBVA’s own market capitalisation has fallen by more than 6 billion euros (£5.2 billion) since speculation of the takeover bid first emerged.

“This situation absolutely prevents us from being able to pay more premium than we are already offering, because if we were to do so it is foreseeable that our value would fall again,” the statement read.

On Monday, Sabadell said it had rejected a potential takeover offer which would create one of the largest banking giants in Europe.

Sabadell said it had considered the proposal but that the board found it “significantly undervalues the potential of Banco Sabadell and its standalone growth prospects”.

It also said the recent decline and “volatility” in BBVA’s share price “increases the uncertainty around the value of the proposal”.

The board therefore decided to reject the proposal from the rival lender.

Banco Sabadell, which is Spain’s fourth-largest bank, also owns UK high street lender TSB and a bank that operates in Mexico.

The potential bid comes after UK building society Nationwide said it was buying smaller rival Virgin Money in a deal worth around £2.9 billion, creating a combined group with nearly 25 million customers.