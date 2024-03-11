St Johnstone star Drey Wright could be back before Premiership split

St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk is hopeful that Drey Wright will be back playing before the Premiership split.

Last season’s player of the year is now running, with a recent trip to St George’s Park having accelerated his return from knee surgery.

Saints have four pre-split games left.

And the former Hibs man has a chance of featuring towards the end of that month-long spell of football.

“That’s something we would love,” said Kirk. “It’s been hard for Drey.

“He’s been injured the whole time we’ve been here.

“Drey brings another dimension in terms of pace and creativity. He would give us another option.

“He’s been running recently – we’ve seen him two or three times outside.

“We’re really hopeful he can get himself back.”

Another Saints star closing in on comeback…

Cammy MacPherson is also making good progress behind the scenes.

“Getting those two back in the fold for a few games before the end of the season would be fantastic,” Kirk added.

“We’re hoping they can keep pushing forward with the rehab and that there are no setbacks.

“Hopefully we can get them back on the training pitch in the next two or three weeks – maybe about the end of this month joining in parts of the session would be positive.

“After that it’s how they react to the training load and how they feel.

“Getting two players back of their ability would be a real boost to the squad.

“The boys would be over the moon to see them back on the training pitch.

“Cammy was very unfortunate. He was one of the players who’d done really well on the training ground when we first came in the building.

“I thought he looked a top player. Then all of a sudden a five-yard pass, he’s torn his thigh.

“They are both getting closer and you can sort of see it when you speak to them.

“They’re getting more bubbly. They can feel it getting closer.”