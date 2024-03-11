St Johnstone star Drey Wright could be back before Premiership split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright could be back before Premiership split

The former Hibs man hasn't played since October.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright in a St Johnstone coat
Drey Wright's St Johnstone comeback is getting closer. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk is hopeful that Drey Wright will be back playing before the Premiership split.

Last season’s player of the year is now running, with a recent trip to St George’s Park having accelerated his return from knee surgery.

Saints have four pre-split games left.

And the former Hibs man has a chance of featuring towards the end of that month-long spell of football.

Drey Wright's last game was against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright’s last game was against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“That’s something we would love,” said Kirk. “It’s been hard for Drey.

“He’s been injured the whole time we’ve been here.

“Drey brings another dimension in terms of pace and creativity. He would give us another option.

“He’s been running recently – we’ve seen him two or three times outside.

“We’re really hopeful he can get himself back.”

Another Saints star closing in on comeback…

Cammy MacPherson is also making good progress behind the scenes.

“Getting those two back in the fold for a few games before the end of the season would be fantastic,” Kirk added.

“We’re hoping they can keep pushing forward with the rehab and that there are no setbacks.

“Hopefully we can get them back on the training pitch in the next two or three weeks – maybe about the end of this month joining in parts of the session would be positive.

“After that it’s how they react to the training load and how they feel.

“Getting two players back of their ability would be a real boost to the squad.

“The boys would be over the moon to see them back on the training pitch.

Cammy MacPherson in action for St Johnstone earlier this season.
Cammy MacPherson in action earlier this season. Image: SNS.

“Cammy was very unfortunate. He was one of the players who’d done really well on the training ground when we first came in the building.

“I thought he looked a top player. Then all of a sudden a five-yard pass, he’s torn his thigh.

“They are both getting closer and you can sort of see it when you speak to them.

“They’re getting more bubbly. They can feel it getting closer.”

