‘Devastating’ news for St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson, whose season might be over

Cammy MacPherson’s season may be over after the St Johnstone midfielder had to undergo a thigh operation.

Manager Craig Levein has revealed that the former St Mirren man, who will be out of contract in the summer, needed surgery on an injury he picked up in training a month ago.

And there’s a strong chance that the 24-year-old won’t make it back before the end of the current Premiership campaign.

Giving an update on MacPherson and goalkeeper Ross Sinclair, who broke his arm in August, Levein said: “Ross is slowly getting there and Cammy had an operation on his thigh to repair a torn muscle.

“So I think both of them will be next season before they’re back into full flow and full swing.”

On MacPherson being out for the season, Levein added: “Yes-ish.

“I hesitate because I’m not 100% sure.

“Repairing a torn thigh muscle is an injury that does take a hell of a long time to recover from.

“So that would be my educated guess.

“It’s disappointing from my point of view but from the boy’s point of view the fact he’s injured that thigh muscle is devastating for him.

“Unfortunately, he’s going to have to try and recover from this operation and try to get back to full fitness.

“I think that will take roundabout summer time, something like that.”

Injury-plagued spell in Perth

Ironically, MacPherson was in line to make his first start under Levein when he injured his thigh in training ahead of last month’s trip to Tynecastle.

It has been one setback after another at McDiarmid Park since he arrived in 2022 – twice dislocating a shoulder, needing groin surgery and being ruled out for four months with a previous thigh problem.