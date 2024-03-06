St Johnstone star DJ Jaiyesimi out for weeks with knee injury

St Johnstone have been dealt a fresh injury blow, with DJ Jaiyesimi set to be out of action for several weeks as a result of a knee injury.

The on-loan Charlton player had to be substituted a few minutes into the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Livingston.

It is feared that Jaiyesimi has sustained ligament damage, with Saints waiting for definitive confirmation.

“DJ has got a bit of a problem with his knee,” assistant manager, Andy Kirk, reported.

“He could be out for a few weeks at least.

“We’re worried there’s a bit of ligament damage.

“He felt it when he was trying to hook the ball on and went down just in front of the dugouts. There wasn’t a challenge.

“It’s getting checked out and hopefully we’ll know more on that soon.”

Jaiyesimi has made 15 appearances for Saints since arriving at the end of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s best performance was the recent one against Aberdeen, when he set-up Benji Kimpioka for the second goal in the Perth side’s 2-0 victory.

“DJ’s natural position is as a wide player but he’s played striker for us and did a job for us,” said Kirk.

“He can hold the ball up, he’s strong and has a good touch.

“Then in the Aberdeen game he was excellent on the left.

“We were hoping to build on that but unfortunately it looks like he’ll be on the sidelines for a while.

“When we first came in we had to be careful in terms of the training load he could do because of his hamstring problems.

“We’ve been trying to get to a different system as time has gone on and he fitted in very well on the side.

“That’s football, though. It gives other players an opportunity.

“We’ve played Luke (Robinson) at the back and Tony (Gallacher) higher up.

“Max (Kucheriavyi) and Connor (Smith) can play either side. So can Graham (Carey) and Matty (Smith).

“We’ll be trying to get the right blend on the pitch. We’ve got plenty of players who are adaptable.”

Concussion protocols

Meanwhile, the other Saints player who was taken off injured on Saturday, Liam Gordon, will continue to be monitored over the next few days, having sustained a couple of head knocks.

“Gordy got a bit of a cut in the first challenge and after the second there was a bit of a lump near his eye,” said Kirk.

“He’s black and blue and we’re following concussion protocols to make sure everything is all clear.

“The fact we don’t have a game at the weekend obviously affords us a bit more time.”