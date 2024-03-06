St Johnstone star DJ Jaiyesimi out for weeks with knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star DJ Jaiyesimi out for weeks with knee injury

The on-loan forward damaged ligaments in the recent game against Livingston.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston.
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have been dealt a fresh injury blow, with DJ Jaiyesimi set to be out of action for several weeks as a result of a knee injury.

The on-loan Charlton player had to be substituted a few minutes into the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Livingston.

It is feared that Jaiyesimi has sustained ligament damage, with Saints waiting for definitive confirmation.

“DJ has got a bit of a problem with his knee,” assistant manager, Andy Kirk, reported.

“He could be out for a few weeks at least.

“We’re worried there’s a bit of ligament damage.

“He felt it when he was trying to hook the ball on and went down just in front of the dugouts. There wasn’t a challenge.

“It’s getting checked out and hopefully we’ll know more on that soon.”

DJ Jaiyesimi.
DJ Jaiyesimi. Image: SNS

Jaiyesimi has made 15 appearances for Saints since arriving at the end of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s best performance was the recent one against Aberdeen, when he set-up Benji Kimpioka for the second goal in the Perth side’s 2-0 victory.

“DJ’s natural position is as a wide player but he’s played striker for us and did a job for us,” said Kirk.

“He can hold the ball up, he’s strong and has a good touch.

“Then in the Aberdeen game he was excellent on the left.

“We were hoping to build on that but unfortunately it looks like he’ll be on the sidelines for a while.

“When we first came in we had to be careful in terms of the training load he could do because of his hamstring problems.

“We’ve been trying to get to a different system as time has gone on and he fitted in very well on the side.

Andy Kirk with Craig Levein.
Andy Kirk with Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“That’s football, though. It gives other players an opportunity.

“We’ve played Luke (Robinson) at the back and Tony (Gallacher) higher up.

“Max (Kucheriavyi) and Connor (Smith) can play either side. So can Graham (Carey) and Matty (Smith).

“We’ll be trying to get the right blend on the pitch. We’ve got plenty of players who are adaptable.”

Concussion protocols

Meanwhile, the other Saints player who was taken off injured on Saturday, Liam Gordon, will continue to be monitored over the next few days, having sustained a couple of head knocks.

“Gordy got a bit of a cut in the first challenge and after the second there was a bit of a lump near his eye,” said Kirk.

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon was also forced off with an injury.
St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon was also forced off with an injury. Image: SNS.

“He’s black and blue and we’re following concussion protocols to make sure everything is all clear.

“The fact we don’t have a game at the weekend obviously affords us a bit more time.”

Conversation