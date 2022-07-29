Dunfermline set out new academy structure as head of operations and youth football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline set out new academy structure as head of operations and youth football

By Craig Cairns
July 29 2022, 1.47pm Updated: July 29 2022, 2.16pm
From left: Jake Rennie, Sam Young, Greg Shields, Callum Archibald, Andrew Tod and Michael Beagley.
Dunfermline Athletic have revealed a new academy structure following the re-establishment of their own youth system.

The Pars struck a deal towards the end of last year which saw them take control of former Civil Service Sports Grounds in Rosyth.

The academy was then kick-started at the beginning of this year.

Earlier in the week chief executive David Cook explained the delays to the construction of the building on the site but confirmed the players are now training there.

New roles

Now the Pars have revealed that Bill Hendry will take on the newly created role of head of academy operations.

New role: Bill Hendry.

Hendry was head of Fife Elite Football Academy before it folded.

In a statement, the club said: “Dunfermline owe a great debt to Bill as he has been instrumental in helping the club transfer over many aspects from Fife Elite into our newly formed operation.”

Former Dunfermline defender Greg Shields is to set back from first-team duties and work alongside Hendry as head of academy football.

Shields returned to East End Park from the United States when Stevie Crawford was appointed as manager.

The Pars added: “Greg will have responsibility for the development of the Dunfermline Athletic youth football philosophy and oversee all footballing aspects of the Academy.

Greg Shields (left) was on the coaching staff under Stevie Crawford.

“Greg will also help ensure that the transition from Academy to first team is bridged with his knowledge and experience in both areas.”

Building for the future

Both will report directly to Cook who also earlier in the week revealed healthy season tickets.

He said establishing and developing our Academy is a crucial part of the long-term strategy of the club.

He added: “We are already seeing the fruits of the labour with nine of the current first team coming from Fife Elite and our own academy.

“The ambition is to build this up even further.”

