Dunfermline set out new academy structure as head of operations and youth football

Dunfermline Athletic have revealed a new academy structure following the re-establishment of their own youth system.

The Pars struck a deal towards the end of last year which saw them take control of former Civil Service Sports Grounds in Rosyth.

The academy was then kick-started at the beginning of this year.

Earlier in the week chief executive David Cook explained the delays to the construction of the building on the site but confirmed the players are now training there.

New roles

Now the Pars have revealed that Bill Hendry will take on the newly created role of head of academy operations.

Hendry was head of Fife Elite Football Academy before it folded.

In a statement, the club said: “Dunfermline owe a great debt to Bill as he has been instrumental in helping the club transfer over many aspects from Fife Elite into our newly formed operation.”

Former Dunfermline defender Greg Shields is to set back from first-team duties and work alongside Hendry as head of academy football.

Shields returned to East End Park from the United States when Stevie Crawford was appointed as manager.

The Pars added: “Greg will have responsibility for the development of the Dunfermline Athletic youth football philosophy and oversee all footballing aspects of the Academy.

“Greg will also help ensure that the transition from Academy to first team is bridged with his knowledge and experience in both areas.”

Building for the future

Both will report directly to Cook who also earlier in the week revealed healthy season tickets.

He said establishing and developing our Academy is a crucial part of the long-term strategy of the club.

He added: “We are already seeing the fruits of the labour with nine of the current first team coming from Fife Elite and our own academy.

“The ambition is to build this up even further.”