Sepa issues warning over ‘significant’ water scarcity in parts of Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Sepa issues warning over ‘significant’ water scarcity in parts of Fife

By Poppy Watson
July 29 2022, 1.58pm
Water levels are low at sites across Fife, including Holl Reservoir in Leslie, pictured earlier this month.
Water levels are low at sites across Fife, including Holl Reservoir in Leslie, pictured earlier this month.

Parts of mid and northern Fife are likely to experience “significant” water scarcity in the next week following a prolonged spell of dry weather, it has been warned.

Environment agency Sepa has urged businesses to reduce their water use due to a lack of rainfall.

Restrictions on businesses in Fife abstracting water could be imposed if the highest water scarcity level is reached as feared.

According to Sepa’s latest water scarcity report, areas around the Firth of Forth and Firth of Tay – along with several other parts of eastern Scotland Scotland – are sitting at “moderate” scarcity, the second-highest level.

‘Water resources are critical in the east’

The report shows that groundwater levels are the lowest they have been since at least 2009, with 2022 seeing the driest January in the east since 1940.

Warnings were issued over water use in Tayside and Fife as early as April.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “Water resources are critical in the east, with groundwater levels the lowest they have been since records began in 2009 and conditions not expected to improve in the short term.

“Even in parts where there has been some rainfall and an immediate increase in river flows, the areas still remain vulnerable due to longer-term rainfall deficits and very dry ground conditions.

Businesses are being urged to reduce water usage.

“That is why it is important for businesses that abstract water to take action and reduce their current usage, minimising the effects on the environment.”

He added: “Climate change means water scarcity will become even more frequent.

“We want to work with businesses to plan their water usage long-term, so that we can preserve this vital resource as effectively as possible.

“Not only will that protect Scotland’s rivers and lochs, but it will minimise business risks as well.”

Should I be worried about water shortage after River Tay ‘scarcity’ alert?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]