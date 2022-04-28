Angus and Fife businesses warned over low water levels after dry spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Angus and Fife businesses warned over low water levels after dry spell

By Amie Flett
April 28 2022, 8.26pm Updated: April 28 2022, 8.27pm
Firms are being urged to use as little water as possible during irrigation.
Firms are being urged to use as little water as possible during irrigation after dry spells in Scotland across March.

According to the latest report from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), parts of the country have reached an early warning stage due to low levels of water.

Specialists say groundwater levels at monitoring sites in Angus and Fife are particularly low, as March saw Scotland reach only half of it’s long-term average monthly rainfall.

Businesses are being told to take steps to protect water supplies by planning ahead, reducing volume and irrigating at night where possible.

Operators are also being urged to work together to stagger water usage.

Driest summer in 160 years

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, Head of Water and Planning at SEPA, said: “Water is a resource that underpins key industries right across Scotland, including farming, food and drink production, energy and golf.

“We’re already seeing the effects of climate change. Last summer, the north and west of the country experienced its driest April-September in 160 years, while for the whole country it was the second driest on record for the same period.

“With a decrease in summer rainfall expected, we have to be prepared for increased pressure on Scotland’s water resources, perhaps in places that have never had to deal with water scarcity before.

Businesses are being urged to reduce water usage.

“Water users licensed by SEPA must have a plan to deal with water scarcity. They should monitor their water usage and equipment to ensure they are minimising use and operating at maximum efficiency.

“Our aim is to work with businesses to do the right thing and protect Scotland’s water environment.

“We can provide advice and guidance on steps to reduce pressure on rivers at risk of drought. Taking action now will reduce the likelihood of SEPA resorting to regulatory action.”

