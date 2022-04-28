Angus and Fife businesses warned over low water levels after dry spell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firms are being urged to use as little water as possible during irrigation after dry spells in Scotland across March.

According to the latest report from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), parts of the country have reached an early warning stage due to low levels of water.

Specialists say groundwater levels at monitoring sites in Angus and Fife are particularly low, as March saw Scotland reach only half of it’s long-term average monthly rainfall.

Businesses are being told to take steps to protect water supplies by planning ahead, reducing volume and irrigating at night where possible.

Operators are also being urged to work together to stagger water usage.

Driest summer in 160 years

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, Head of Water and Planning at SEPA, said: “Water is a resource that underpins key industries right across Scotland, including farming, food and drink production, energy and golf.

“We’re already seeing the effects of climate change. Last summer, the north and west of the country experienced its driest April-September in 160 years, while for the whole country it was the second driest on record for the same period.

“With a decrease in summer rainfall expected, we have to be prepared for increased pressure on Scotland’s water resources, perhaps in places that have never had to deal with water scarcity before.

“Water users licensed by SEPA must have a plan to deal with water scarcity. They should monitor their water usage and equipment to ensure they are minimising use and operating at maximum efficiency.

“Our aim is to work with businesses to do the right thing and protect Scotland’s water environment.

“We can provide advice and guidance on steps to reduce pressure on rivers at risk of drought. Taking action now will reduce the likelihood of SEPA resorting to regulatory action.”