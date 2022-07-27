LISTEN: Dunfermline CEO David Cook on ‘added spice’ to League 1, German involvement and training base

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline CEO David Cook is pleased with what he has seen since the club’s self-proclaimed reset this summer.

While disappointed with the recent exit from the Premier Sports Cup, Cook has seen enough positive signs following last season’s relegation.

He is also relishing the “added spice” of sharing a league with the likes of Falkirk.

The boyhood Pars fan assumed the duties of chairman along with his role as chief executive after Ross McArthur stepped down in May.

Jim Leishman and Chris McBay also stepped down from the board, with Thomas Meggle taking on “a more active role in day-to-day football operations”.

All-consuming

Cook said: “Thomas was always hands on but now that ability to travel is greater, he has been able to be here in person a bit more.

“We have been working really well, not a huge amount has changed from my perspective as chairman and CEO.

“Everyone has got used to the way that I work and used to the way that I like to do things. No complaints on that front.

“It is 24/7 and all-consuming but that’s the way we like.”

Training ground

Cook said the Dunfermline first team and academy are now training at Rosyth full-time.

On the construction side, he was hesitant to give a timeline for completion.

“We are now getting closer to having a more accurate understanding of all the costs that are involved in delivering that element of the project,” he said.

“So we are probably two or three weeks away from having a more accurate position of all the costing around that.”

There was also discussion about strong season ticket sales despite dropping down to League One.

Listen to the full press conference below