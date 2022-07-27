LISTEN: Dunfermline CEO David Cook on ‘added spice’ to League 1, German involvement and training base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LISTEN: Dunfermline CEO David Cook on ‘added spice’ to League 1, German involvement and training base

By Craig Cairns
July 27 2022, 4.30pm Updated: July 27 2022, 4.45pm
Dunfermline CEO David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO David Cook.

Dunfermline CEO David Cook is pleased with what he has seen since the club’s self-proclaimed reset this summer.

While disappointed with the recent exit from the Premier Sports Cup, Cook has seen enough positive signs following last season’s relegation.

He is also relishing the “added spice” of sharing a league with the likes of Falkirk.

The boyhood Pars fan assumed the duties of chairman along with his role as chief executive after Ross McArthur stepped down in May.

McArthur’s reign.

Jim Leishman and Chris McBay also stepped down from the board, with Thomas Meggle taking on “a more active role in day-to-day football operations”.

All-consuming

Cook said: “Thomas was always hands on but now that ability to travel is greater, he has been able to be here in person a bit more.

“We have been working really well, not a huge amount has changed from my perspective as chairman and CEO.

“Everyone has got used to the way that I work and used to the way that I like to do things. No complaints on that front.

“It is 24/7 and all-consuming but that’s the way we like.”

Training ground

Cook said the Dunfermline first team and academy are now training at Rosyth full-time.

On the construction side, he was hesitant to give a timeline for completion.

Getting closer: Cook gave an update on the training base.

“We are now getting closer to having a more accurate understanding of all the costs that are involved in delivering that element of the project,” he said.

“So we are probably two or three weeks away from having a more accurate position of all the costing around that.”

There was also discussion about strong season ticket sales despite dropping down to League One.

Listen to the full press conference below

