Dunfermline announce healthy season ticket sales after ‘massive uplift’ in certain age group

Season ticket sales are up at Dunfermline – despite the disappointment of relegation last season.

The Pars have sold around 2,500 season books so far, around 400 up on this time last season.

Dunfermline chief executive David Cook said this is partly down to a “massive” uplift in under-18 tickets.

Those tickets cost just £50 now while other prices have seen a slight fall.

An adult season ticket costs £299, with senoirs getting in for the season for £149. U12 ticket prices were frozen at £18.

There is also a young adult and student ticket for £99 and the club has introduced a system to spread the cost.

“The disappointment that came with how last season ended is well and truly in the past now,” said Cook.

“I’m really pleased that there have been some really good signals of how the club is getting back on track.

“We have gone down a division yet season ticket sales are up.

“We are really chuffed with that, enthused because that speaks volumes for the loyalty of the supporters as well.

“They have gone through a huge disappointment and yet they are still going to be here in force next season to get behind the club – to get behind James [McPake] and the players.

“We have launched our two new kits. The home kit has been flying out the door, the away kit – which is burgundy – has also proven to be a big hit.”