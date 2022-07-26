Dunfermline announce healthy season ticket sales after ‘massive uplift’ in certain age group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline announce healthy season ticket sales after ‘massive uplift’ in certain age group

By Craig Cairns
July 26 2022, 5.41pm
Dunfermline supporters continue to come out 'in force'.
Dunfermline supporters continue to come out 'in force'.

Season ticket sales are up at Dunfermline – despite the disappointment of relegation last season.

The Pars have sold around 2,500 season books so far, around 400 up on this time last season.

Dunfermline chief executive David Cook said this is partly down to a “massive” uplift in under-18 tickets.

Those tickets cost just £50 now while other prices have seen a slight fall.

An adult season ticket costs £299, with senoirs getting in for the season for £149. U12 ticket prices were frozen at £18.

There is also a young adult and student ticket for £99 and the club has introduced a system to spread the cost.

Dunfermline chief executive David Cook.

“The disappointment that came with how last season ended is well and truly in the past now,” said Cook.

“I’m really pleased that there have been some really good signals of how the club is getting back on track.

“We have gone down a division yet season ticket sales are up.

“We are really chuffed with that, enthused because that speaks volumes for the loyalty of the supporters as well.

“They have gone through a huge disappointment and yet they are still going to be here in force next season to get behind the club – to get behind James [McPake] and the players.

“We have launched our two new kits. The home kit has been flying out the door, the away kit – which is burgundy – has also proven to be a big hit.”

The men behind Dunfermline’s new German investment – including a former professional tennis player and an ex-St Pauli gaffer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]