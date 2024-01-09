6 sibling pairings to star for Dunfermline as Sutherland brothers eye appearance together

Taylor and Jake Sutherland have sparked hopes they will become the first brothers to play for Dunfermline in almost five years.

And if they do make it onto the pitch at the same time they will become just the seventh set of siblings to turn out for the Pars in the post-war era.

Jake, at 17 the younger of the Sutherlands, made his debut for the Fifers in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United at Somerset Park on December 30.

It was an impressive cameo from the powerful striker, who played the final 13 minutes after replacing Michael O’Halloran.

Brother Taylor made his Dunfermline bow in November 2022 and scored after just two minutes in the SPFL Trust Trophy victory over Celtic B.

The 18-year-old made three further appearances last season and another five at the start of the season – scoring again in the Viaplay Cup win over Albion Rovers.

He was then farmed out on loan to Bonnyrigg Rose, scoring twice in 11 appearances, before returning to East End Park at the turn of the year.

Highly rated by manager James McPake, Sutherland senior has been a second-half replacement in the last two games against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

With Jake also on the bench for both matches, the chances of both playing together are increasing.

Courier Sport looks at the brothers who have previously played for DAFC in the modern era.

Louis and Jackson Longridge

The pair joined Dunfermline at the same time in June 2018 and spent a season together at East End Park.

Louis finished top goal-scorer with six goals from 29 games in a campaign interrupted by the departure of manager Allan Johnston, who was replaced by Stevie Crawford in the January.

Having arrived following a short stint at rivals Falkirk, the attacker then re-joined the Bairns after being released by the Pars in summer 2019.

Jackson scored five times in 41 games from left-back and left shortly after his brother to join Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

Darren and Derek Young

The Young brothers came through the ranks at Aberdeen and both broke into the first-team at Pittodrie before joining Dunfermline together in 2003.

An integral part of the Jimmy Calderwood era, Darren spent five years at East End Park before departing in 2008 to join Dundee.

He lasted two years longer than Derek, who briefly joined St Johnstone in 2006 before a season at Partick Thistle preceded a return to Aberdeen.

Whilst with the Pars, the duo appeared in a Scottish Cup final together in the 2004 loss to Celtic.

They were prevented by Darren’s foot injury from repeating that feat in the 2006 League Cup final, which also saw the Fifers suffer defeat to Celtic.

Bobby and Stuart Dall

The Dall twins joined Dunfermline at the same time in August 1981, aged just 17, from North Merchiston Juveniles.

Left-back Stuart made nine appearances before heading back across the Forth to join Bonnyrigg Rose in 1983.

Brother Bobby, a centre-half, dropped out the team when manager Pat Stanton left to be replaced by Tom Forsyth and he was subsequently sold to Meadowbank Thistle in November 1982.

But he then returned to the Pars at the start of the following season and had made a total of 52 appearances by the time he departed for a second time to join Alloa Athletic.

Dick and Ian Campbell

When Dick joined Dunfermline at the start of the 1974-75 season, twin brother Ian was already at East End Park, having signed in 1973.

Dick played 21 times before being released at the end of the campaign to join Ross County.

He would later return to the club as assistant-manager to Bert Paton in 1993 and briefly took on the top job in 1999.

Meanwhile, Ian spent two seasons with the Pars before leaving for Arbroath in 1975.

He then returned to East End Park under Jim Leishman and retired in 1986 with 32 goals in 113 appearances.

Tommy and Willie Callaghan

Homegrown hero Willie Callaghan was picked up by Dunfermline as a schoolboy and turned professional in 1960 with the legendary Jock Stein at the helm.

Willie was a regular for a dozen years until he played his last game for the Pars in a League Cup defeat to Stenhousemuir in August 1972.

He finished with 426 appearances for the Fifers, including a record 34 in European competition, and with six caps for Scotland.

He was joined at East End Park by younger brother Tommy in 1962 and the pair went on to play together in both the 1965 and 1968 Scottish Cup finals.

After suffering the pain of defeat to Celtic in ’65, the duo celebrated the club’s 3-1 triumph over Hearts three years later.

Tommy also featured prominently during the Pars’ halcyon days of continental competition and scored five times in 14 European outings for the club.

In September 1968, the Callaghan siblings played together for a Scottish League side against their League of Ireland counterparts.

And two months later, Tommy left Dunfermline to join Celtic for a then record fee for the Glasgow club of £35,000.

Harry and Robin Melrose

Robin arrived at East End Park in September 1956, before his better known brother Harry, and made just 12 appearances before later moving to Southport.

Harry arrived at East End Park in May 1958 on a free transfer from Rangers.

He went on to spend seven years with the Pars and bagged 106 goals in 275 appearances for the club, once scoring six times in a 10-1 win over Partick Thistle.

Harry netted three times for Dunfermline in Europe, including the clincher in the 2-1 aggregate win over Everton in the 1962/63 Fairs Cup.

He was also a Scottish Cup winner with the Pars in 1961 and scored in the 3-2 defeat to Celtic in the final four years later before leaving for Aberdeen.

In 1975, he returned to Dunfermline as manager and guided them to promotion to Division One in May 1979.