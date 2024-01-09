Brechin City confirm Murray Mackintosh return

Murray Mackintosh has returned to Brechin City on a deal to the end of the season.

The midfielder was a key player for the Glebe Park side after signing from Forfar Athletic in the summer of 2021.

He made 30 appearances, scoring four goals – including a stunning strike against Darvel in the Scottish Cup – before his campaign was curtailed by injury in March 2022.

At the end of that season, he made a move to Australia, where he has been playing for Mandurah City, managed by ex-Brechin and Forfar star John Baird.

But he hooked up for a number of training sessions with his former club after returning from Down Under in December and, with international clearance now received, he has signed up at Glebe Park.

He is set to go straight into Brechin boss Gavin Price’s squad for Saturday’s Highland League clash with Rothes.

Price said: “We are really pleased to bring Murray back to the club. He is another player who will certainly strengthen us as we reach the crucial stage of the season.

“Fixtures will be coming thick and fast over the next few months and it is important we have depth to our squad to deal with this. Murray is a great addition and he can play comfortably in a number of positions.”