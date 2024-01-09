Brechin City confirm Murray Mackintosh return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City confirm Murray Mackintosh return

The midfielder has re-joined the Glebe Park club after a spell in Australia

By Sean Hamilton
Murray Mackintosh, pictured in action for Brechin in 2021, has returned to Glebe Park. Image: SNS
Murray Mackintosh, pictured in action for Brechin in 2021, has returned to Glebe Park. Image: SNS

Murray Mackintosh has returned to Brechin City on a deal to the end of the season.

The midfielder was a key player for the Glebe Park side after signing from Forfar Athletic in the summer of 2021.

He made 30 appearances, scoring four goals – including a stunning strike against Darvel in the Scottish Cup – before his campaign was curtailed by injury in March 2022.

At the end of that season, he made a move to Australia, where he has been playing for Mandurah City, managed by ex-Brechin and Forfar star John Baird.

Murray Mackintosh (right) competes with Dundee United’s Adrian Sporle while at Forfar. Image: SNS

But he hooked up for a number of training sessions with his former club after returning from Down Under in December and, with international clearance now received, he has signed up at Glebe Park.

He is set to go straight into Brechin boss Gavin Price’s squad for Saturday’s Highland League clash with Rothes.

Price said: “We are really pleased to bring Murray back to the club. He is another player who will certainly strengthen us as we reach the crucial stage of the season.

“Fixtures will be coming thick and fast over the next few months and it is important we have depth to our squad to deal with this. Murray is a great addition and he can play comfortably in a number of positions.”

Conversation