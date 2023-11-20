Brechin City appoint ex-player Gavin Price as new manager, with chairman Kevin Mackie seeking Glebe Park ‘stability’

Brechin City have appointed former player, Gavin Price, as their new manager.

The 49-year-old had two spells at Glebe Park in the 1990s – earning a big money move to the Netherlands on the back of the first one.

More relevantly for the Highland League champions, Price spent around 10 years coaching with Elgin City, six of them as boss.

Stephen Simmons, who took caretaker charge of Brechin after Andy Kirk left for St Johnstone, will remain assistant manager.

Chairman Kevin Mackie said: “We are delighted to announce that Gavin Price has accepted the role of football manager at the club following a unanimous decision by the directors and management committee.

“Additionally, we are also delighted to confirm that Stephen Simmons will continue his invaluable contribution to the team in his current role as assistant manager.

“We were astonished at the overwhelming interest in the managerial vacancy, however I emphasise the club’s need for stability during this time.

“I am confident that Gavin Price, with his extensive experience, is the ideal choice for the role.

“The club appreciates Stephen’s professionalism and dedication over the past two weeks. We look forward to seeing the benefits from Gavin and Stephen working together.”

‘Positivity’

Price said: “I am delighted to get the opportunity to come back to Brechin City as a manager.

“The positivity and structure of the club has really impressed me and is something I really want to be part of.”