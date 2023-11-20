Brechin City appoint ex-player Gavin Price as new manager, with chairman Kevin Mackie seeking Glebe Park ‘stability’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City appoint ex-player Gavin Price as new manager, with chairman Kevin Mackie seeking Glebe Park ‘stability’

The 49-year-old was boss of Elgin City for several years.

By Eric Nicolson
New Brechin City manager, Gavin Price.
New Brechin City manager, Gavin Price. Image: SNS.

Brechin City have appointed former player, Gavin Price, as their new manager.

The 49-year-old had two spells at Glebe Park in the 1990s – earning a big money move to the Netherlands on the back of the first one.

More relevantly for the Highland League champions, Price spent around 10 years coaching with Elgin City, six of them as boss.

Stephen Simmons, who took caretaker charge of Brechin after Andy Kirk left for St Johnstone, will remain assistant manager.

Chairman Kevin Mackie said: “We are delighted to announce that Gavin Price has accepted the role of football manager at the club following a unanimous decision by the directors and management committee.

“Additionally, we are also delighted to confirm that Stephen Simmons will continue his invaluable contribution to the team in his current role as assistant manager.

“We were astonished at the overwhelming interest in the managerial vacancy, however I emphasise the club’s need for stability during this time.

“I am confident that Gavin Price, with his extensive experience, is the ideal choice for the role.

“The club appreciates Stephen’s professionalism and dedication over the past two weeks. We look forward to seeing the benefits from Gavin and Stephen working together.”

‘Positivity’

Price said: “I am delighted to get the opportunity to come back to Brechin City as a manager.

“The positivity and structure of the club has really impressed me and is something I really want to be part of.”

Conversation