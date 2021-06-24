Brechin City new boy Garry Wood: Highland League is one big family off the park but a real battle on it

Garry Wood believes Brechin will be welcomed with open arms by the Highland League off the park and plunged into battle on it.

Striker Wood has become Andy Kirk’s third summer signing following the arrivals of experienced Raith Rovers defender Iain Davidson and former Forfar midfielder Murray Mackintosh.

The former Montrose, Inverness and Ross County man knows his way around the Highland League after spending six years at Formartine United.

He netted 83 times in 178 appearances for Formartine and admits Brechin have a real battle ahead to successfully bounce back from relegation at the first attempt.

City boss Andy Kirk has bolstered his attacking options with the addition of experienced frontman Garry Wood. The 33 year-old arrives at Glebe Park with a proven track record at Highland League level.

“One of the first things I spoke to the manager about was the challenge of getting out of the Highland League,” said Wood.

“It’s going to be new to a lot of people at the club.

“Most will come from Dundee or further south, so it’s nice to have someone up here who has been around the league for a while.

“The guys will find the Highland League is a very friendly place off the park.

“There’s a lot of generous hospitality shown by most of the clubs. It is as close as you can get to being a family league.

“On the pitch it is going to be an entirely different story.

“Make no mistake about it Brechin are going to be every single team’s cup final. We cannot under-estimate a single team in the league.

“There are a lot of ambitious and established teams in the league and there are no pushovers.

“Brora Rangers have won the league the last couple of years and put Hearts out of the Scottish Cup.

Wood ready to hit the road with Brechin

“That tells you the kind of standard we’ll be up against in some games.

“Logistically, there are going to be some long journeys for the boys on a Saturday.

“But it’s a fresh challenge and I sense a real excitement from everyone at the club.”

Wood was in the Ross County squad that reached the 2010 Scottish Cup Final.

He also scored a 35-yard winner against Brora in 2015 to ensure Montrose avoided becoming the first SPFL side to drop into the Highland League.

Now he’s determined to repay Brechin’s faith in him by getting them the goals they need to go up.

6yrs ago staring in to the abyss @garrywood88 steps up in his final game for @MontroseFC and produces this stunning winner. The turning point for the club

“I scored that goal for Montrose in my last competitive game in Angus,” said Wood. “I’d love it if I could recreate with a goal in the play-off final!

“As soon as I spoke to the manager and Craig Levein about going to Brechin my mind was made up.

“They are both really enthusiastic about the challenge ahead. Craig has been at the very top and managed Scotland.

Wood has bought into Brechin’s ambitious plans

“There’s no way he’s going to come to Brechin unless he buys into the project.

“It’s will be a completely new team of players, a new management team and a new board.

“The fans won’t recognise the team from before and maybe that’s a positive thing.

“We can bring a freshness to the club to try and get the points we need to get the club back up.

“I know I can score goals for Brechin and this move has given me the hunger back to succeed.

“I wanted to go somewhere with a competitive edge to it and this is perfect for me.”

City's squad for the 2021/22 season continues to take shape with the signing of midfielder Murray Mackintosh from near neighbours Forfar Athletic.

City have also swooped to sign midfielder Mackintosh, 23, from Angus neighbours Forfar.

He made 109 appearances at Station Park and turned down a new deal there to join Kirk’s side.