Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd reveals love for Dundee United in throwback post

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has told of his love for Dundee United in a throwback social media post.

The Netflix star, from Wormit, revealed he was a United fan on Instagram in 2022.

The post has resurfaced after Baby Reindeer became one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

In the post, Gadd shares a photo of his knuckles with the letters “DUFC” apparently tattooed on.

Richard Gadd squeezed Dundee United reference into Disney Plus show

It was part of the actor’s make-up for his appearance in Disney Plus show, Wedding Season, where he played Conrad Lennox – one of the villains.

The comedian said: “Managed to squeeze a reference to my beloved Dundee United into Wedding Season on Disney Plus.

“I got to choose the letters on my finger tats so I went with DUFC because Maurice Malpas wouldn’t fit on four fingers.

“The make-up crew on that show were so talented.”

Gadd also talked about Wedding Season and Dundee United during an interview with fellow Arab Lorraine Kelly last week.

He told the TV presenter: “I played this psychotic sort of character, very different to (Baby Reindeer character) Donny Dunn.

“They said, ‘Do you want love and hate?’ and I was like, ‘No, no, no, I want DUFC, Dundee United Football Club,’ and the rest is history.”

The pair also discussed their love for Malpas, who spent 21 years at Tannadice, as Lorraine revealed she once had a cat named after him.

Baby Reindeer has won accolades from both fans and critics since its release on Netflix earlier this month.

The show details Gadd’s real-life experience of being stalked by a woman and being sexually assaulted by a man.

However, the comedian has since urged fans to avoid speculating about the real-life identities of the characters in the show.

Gadd grew up in Wormit and attended Madras College before going on to pursue a career as a comic and actor.