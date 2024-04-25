Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd reveals love for Dundee United in throwback post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd reveals love for Dundee United in throwback post

The actor got the letters "DUFC" put on his knuckles while playing a villain in a Disney Plus show.

By Ben MacDonald
Richard Gadd chose to have a Dundee United tattoo for his character
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer and with the DUFC 'tattoo' for Disney Plus show Wedding Season. Image: Richard Gadd/Instagram/Netflix

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has told of his love for Dundee United in a throwback social media post.

The Netflix star, from Wormit, revealed he was a United fan on Instagram in 2022.

The post has resurfaced after Baby Reindeer became one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

In the post, Gadd shares a photo of his knuckles with the letters “DUFC” apparently tattooed on.

Richard Gadd squeezed Dundee United reference into Disney Plus show

It was part of the actor’s make-up for his appearance in Disney Plus show, Wedding Season, where he played Conrad Lennox – one of the villains.

The comedian said: “Managed to squeeze a reference to my beloved Dundee United into Wedding Season on Disney Plus.

“I got to choose the letters on my finger tats so I went with DUFC because Maurice Malpas wouldn’t fit on four fingers.

“The make-up crew on that show were so talented.”

Gadd joked that he couldn’t fit Maurice Malpas’s name on his hand. Image: Richard Gadd/Instagram

Gadd also talked about Wedding Season and Dundee United during an interview with fellow Arab Lorraine Kelly last week.

He told the TV presenter: “I played this psychotic sort of character, very different to (Baby Reindeer character) Donny Dunn.

“They said, ‘Do you want love and hate?’ and I was like, ‘No, no, no, I want DUFC, Dundee United Football Club,’ and the rest is history.”

The pair also discussed their love for Malpas, who spent 21 years at Tannadice, as Lorraine revealed she once had a cat named after him.

The pair shared their love of Maurice Malpas on the show. Image: Lorraine/ITV

Baby Reindeer has won accolades from both fans and critics since its release on Netflix earlier this month.

The show details Gadd’s real-life experience of being stalked by a woman and being sexually assaulted by a man.

However, the comedian has since urged fans to avoid speculating about the real-life identities of the characters in the show.

Gadd grew up in Wormit and attended Madras College before going on to pursue a career as a comic and actor.

Conversation