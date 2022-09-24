Ian Murray on Ross Matthews’ Raith Rovers return and fitness updates on Kieran Ngwenya and Ethan Ross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was happy to get players some much-needed minutes while preserving their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Rovers lost at the Balmoral Stadium on the opening day of the Scottish Championship season but have improved a lot since.

Murray made six changes to his starting XI and later brought on Ross Matthews for the midfielder’s first appearance since December for the 1-0 victory.

Looks like it's McBride right, Ross left and Coulson behind Connell. https://t.co/PaXm2MD6BW — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 24, 2022

The Rovers manager was forced to replace Kieran Ngwenya and Ethan Ross in the second half but both should recover.

Fitness updates

“It was an excellent win for us on the road, a clean sheet and a few guys who haven’t played much got some much-needed minutes under his belt,” said Murray.

“[Ngwenya] will be fine, it’s just a bit of cramp.

“Kieran and Brad [Spencer] both took a bit of cramp, Ethan Ross had to come off. He should be ok, he’s a quick healer.

“He has had a wee niggle going on for a couple of weeks, so it’s hampering him in terms of training.

“I’m very confident that all three of them will be fine for next Saturday. That’s our priority now.

“The squad is coming together, getting a bit thicker and we are now able to make subs at the right times and put players in the right position.”

McBride’s first Raith goal

Connor McBride was one of the six changes and it was his near-post run and finish via a deflection that won the game.

🆕The main action from Raith Rovers' win versus Cove Rangers – six changes, first goal for McBride and the return of another long-term absentee:https://t.co/J1158If04G — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 24, 2022

“It was a really good move from the team – Quinn [Coulson] getting down the line from Kieran’s pass,” added Murray.

“Connor makes that front-post run, a little bit of luck with the deflection, but if you don’t shoot you don’t hit the net. I’m delighted for him.”

Matthew returns

On the return of Matthews, Murray added: “It was unexpected for us, probably a week earlier than I anticipated.

👏Ross Matthews makes his return for Raith Rovers pic.twitter.com/2TmUcZsYjS — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 24, 2022

“It was great because Brad was coming towards that time of the game when he was getting cramp.

“But the bottom line is it’s great to see Ross back, he’s training really well. We just need to be careful with him.”

Cove boss Jim McIntyre was disappointed with the defending for the goal but rued his side’s wasted opportunities.

“We’ve made a couple of good chances, and so have they, and it’s a case of missed opportunities from both teams,” he said.