Dick Campbell reveals injury concern over Arbroath star duo after East Fife win

Dick Campbell says it was mission accomplished for Arbroath after seeing off East Fife in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

However, the game could have come at a cost with the injury list mounting up.

The Lichties ran out 2-1 winners against the League Two side, with Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson netting early on in the first half.

The Fifer’s set up a tense finish to the game with Jack Healy netting late on.

It was a fairly lacklustre performance from the home side who weren’t able to build on their early goals.

Campbell acknowledged his side’s lack of bite but said the main thing was to be in the draw for the fourth round.

“We dominated the first half with two early goals,” he said.

“I thought the game was over as a contest but it never is. It only takes a goal like that and we’re right up against it. But I thought we were on top.

“The object of this cup tie was to get through it and we’ve done that.”

Injury worries

The Lichties were missing Ricky Little and skipper Tam O’Brien due to injury. Campbell was also only able to name five players on his bench.

There is no also concern over talisman Michael McKenna, who had to be replaced in the first half, and forward Dale Hilson.

“There were a lot of injury problems today,” he said.

“We finished the game with McKenna injured – he could be out for a while.

“And it doesn’t look a good one for Dale Hilson either.

“We just have to get one with it against Cove and Dundee in the next two games.”

East Fife reaction

Meanwhile, East Fife caretaker Greig McDonald was proud of his player’s efforts, feeling they were unlucky not to come away with more.

Scott Shepherd struck the post in the first half and made it a busy afternoon for the Lichties’ backline.

“It’s a tough place to come but we wanted to make sure we maintained a threat,” McDonald said.

“I played for Dick Campbell and know his team create chances and are a good side.

“I thought the East Fife players made a good account of themselves and that’s all I can ask of them.”

McDonald also gave praise to departing boss Stevie Crawford who leaves to join Dundee United as No.2 to Liam Fox.

“Everyone at East Fife wishes Stevie well,” he added. “He has come in here and done an excellent job going through a rebuild and brought a lot of young players to the team.

“He’s been great to work with.”