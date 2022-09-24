Dick Campbell reveals injury concern over Arbroath star duo after East Fife win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell reveals injury concern over Arbroath star duo after East Fife win

By Scott Lorimer
September 24 2022, 6.36pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Dick Campbell says it was mission accomplished for Arbroath after seeing off East Fife in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

However, the game could have come at a cost with the injury list mounting up.

The Lichties ran out 2-1 winners against the League Two side, with Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson netting early on in the first half.

The Fifer’s set up a tense finish to the game with Jack Healy netting late on.

The action gets under way at Gayfield between Arbroath and East Fife.
It was a fairly lacklustre performance from the home side who weren’t able to build on their early goals.

Campbell acknowledged his side’s lack of bite but said the main thing was to be in the draw for the fourth round.

“We dominated the first half with two early goals,” he said.

“I thought the game was over as a contest but it never is. It only takes a goal like that and we’re right up against it. But I thought we were on top.

“The object of this cup tie was to get through it and we’ve done that.”

Injury worries

The Lichties were missing Ricky Little and skipper Tam O’Brien due to injury. Campbell was also only able to name five players on his bench.

There is no also concern over talisman Michael McKenna, who had to be replaced in the first half, and forward Dale Hilson.

“There were a lot of injury problems today,” he said.

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna
“We finished the game with McKenna injured – he could be out for a while.

“And it doesn’t look a good one for Dale Hilson either.

“We just have to get one with it against Cove and Dundee in the next two games.”

East Fife reaction

Meanwhile, East Fife caretaker Greig McDonald was proud of his player’s efforts, feeling they were unlucky not to come away with more.

Scott Shepherd struck the post in the first half and made it a busy afternoon for the Lichties’ backline.

“It’s a tough place to come but we wanted to make sure we maintained a threat,” McDonald said.

Stevie Crawford will take over as assistant at Dundee United.
“I played for Dick Campbell and know his team create chances and are a good side.

“I thought the East Fife players made a good account of themselves and that’s all I can ask of them.”

McDonald also gave praise to departing boss Stevie Crawford who leaves to join Dundee United as No.2 to Liam Fox.

“Everyone at East Fife wishes Stevie well,” he added. “He has come in here and done an excellent job going through a rebuild and brought a lot of young players to the team.

“He’s been great to work with.”

Editor's Picks