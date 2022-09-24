Road closed as fire crews attend hay bale blaze at Blairhall By Ben MacDonald September 24 2022, 6.47pm 0 Fire services are attempting to put out a number of hay bales on fire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire services are currently positioned at a field in Blairhall in an attempt to extinguish a fire involving hay bales. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were alerted to the fire at 2.24pm on Saturday afternoon. Due to the fire, emergency services were forced to close the road, with bus services terminated and diversions put in place. Blairhall road fire services there Posted by Fife jammer locations on Saturday, 24 September 2022 A spokesperson for SFRS confirmed that three appliances are currently at the scene to tend to the blaze. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a number of bales of hay on fire near Blairhall around 2.40pm. “Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management.” More to follow Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can… 0 Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home 0 5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how… 0 Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book… 0 Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has… 0 The Proclaimers: 'Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories -… 1 New Levenmouth rail link station designs show 'glorified bothies' with no toilets 2 Unpaid carers are being forced out of work - here's what one Fife MP… Three men arrested following alleged assault on Kirkcaldy street 0 Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the Fife woman making pitch for Number 10 in… 3 More from The Courier New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can… 0 Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was… 0 Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home 0 Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president 0 5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how… 0 Editor's Picks Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after crash The Proclaimers: ‘Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories – but Scotland faces an impasse’ Xplore Dundee cancels more than 50 buses: List of affected routes New Levenmouth rail link station designs show ‘glorified bothies’ with no toilets EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on ‘fairytale’ at Dundee and what’s next after hanging up his boots Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards Perth abattoir greenhouse gas leak response leaves serious questions unanswered Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement cafes make Dundee better – pulling permits shows council’s petty priorities Mother’s sadness as son’s memorial benches removed from Fife’s Lochore Meadows