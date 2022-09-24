Road closed as fire crews attend hay bale blaze at Blairhall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire services are currently positioned at a field in Blairhall in an attempt to extinguish a fire involving hay bales.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were alerted to the fire at 2.24pm on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the fire, emergency services were forced to close the road, with bus services terminated and diversions put in place.

Blairhall road fire services there Posted by Fife jammer locations on Saturday, 24 September 2022

A spokesperson for SFRS confirmed that three appliances are currently at the scene to tend to the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a number of bales of hay on fire near Blairhall around 2.40pm.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management.”

More to follow