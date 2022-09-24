Road closed as fire crews attend hay bale blaze at Blairhall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Road closed as fire crews attend hay bale blaze at Blairhall

By Ben MacDonald
September 24 2022, 6.47pm
Fire services are attempting to put out a number of hay bales on fire.

Fire services are currently positioned at a field in Blairhall in an attempt to extinguish a fire involving hay bales.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were alerted to the fire at 2.24pm on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the fire, emergency services were forced to close the road, with bus services terminated and diversions put in place.

Blairhall road fire services there

Posted by Fife jammer locations on Saturday, 24 September 2022

A spokesperson for SFRS confirmed that three appliances are currently at the scene to tend to the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a number of bales of hay on fire near Blairhall around 2.40pm.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management.”

More to follow

