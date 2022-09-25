Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president

By Ian Forsyth
September 25 2022, 5.55am
Ian Muir, president of the Dundee Institute of Architects.

The UK construction industry has been one of the major losers from Brexit according to the president of Dundee Institute of Architects.

Ian Muir is also a director of chartered architect Muir Walker Pride based in St Andrews.

He said the departure from Europe has contributed to massive rises in the cost of  materials, product scarcity and not enough skilled workers.

Mr Muir said: “With Brexit, there has been an unprecedented increase in construction costs of 40% from pre-pandemic levels.

“Increases in costs of building materials such as timber, plasterboard, insulation products and steel have contributed to a challenging construction environment.

“There have been shortages of materials, as many building materials are imported due to lack of locally-manufactured products.

“Delivery times are also prone to a greater degree of unpredictability, often leading to project time overruns.”

Skilled workers leaving Britain

Mr Muir also said Brexit has seen workers from Europe return home.

Many others in the 50-65 age range took early retirement as a result of the pandemic.

The architect said the shortage of skilled workers has had a serious impact on the breadth of work contractors are able to do. This, he said, has driven up labour costs.

He added: “From a wider Brexit perspective, there is now no reciprocity of recognition for our architectural qualifications in the EU.

Ian and Reseda Muir are directors of Muir Walker Pride chartered architects and interior designers.

“Whilst most of our members work locally, this does means that opportunities to work abroad are restricted.”

“It also makes it more difficult to recruit and attract staff from Europe.

“There are now also elaborate rules and costly procedures for hiring any EU citizen in the UK.”

Energy efficiency drive

The Dundee Institute of Architects (DIA) is one of six chapters of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.

It represents an area stretching from Anstruther in the east to Loch Earn in the west, and Glenrothes in the south to Blair Atholl in the north.

Mr Muir was elected president in 2020.

In a more positive outlook for the sector, he said architects were well placed to advise people on energy efficiency.

He said the climate emergency and rising energy costs are now driving the need to address poor insulation standards.

“The great majority of all buildings in Scotland have very low energy-efficiency standards,” he said.

“Architects can advise on the most efficient way to upgrade insulation values of properties and the options for alternative environmentally-sensitive energy sources as government seeks to phase out gas heating.”

