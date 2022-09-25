Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you love a good cup of chai and want to kick your crumble up a notch, why not make this mango crumble served with a chai infused custard.

“There’s nothing more comforting than a crumble – sweet indulgence at its finest – and pairing it with warming chai spice,” says MasterChef finalist and cookbook writer Philli Armitage-Mattin.

“I love a cup of chai and for this recipe I make the custard by infusing the milk with beautiful chai spices.”

Mango crumble with chai custard

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the filling:

4 mangoes, about 600g, peeled and diced

60g sugar

1tsp ground cinnamon

For the crumble topping:

150g plain flour

70g sugar

½tsp salt

100g butter, at room temperature, diced

For the chai creme anglaise (custard):

300ml whole milk

300ml double cream

1 vanilla pod, split and scraped, or 1tsp vanilla extract

1 cinnamon stick or ½tsp ground cinnamon

6 x 5mm slices of ginger

2 black tea bags

2 star anise (optional)

2 cloves (optional)

2 cardamom pods (optional)

3 egg yolks

6tbsp sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan oven) 428F, gas mark 6. Put the mangoes, sugar, ground cinnamon and 50ml of water in a saucepan and heat for five minutes until all the sugar is dissolved. Then place in your oven dish. Place the flour, sugar, salt and butter in a bowl and crumble together using the tips of your fingers until all the butter is incorporated and it’s a crumbly texture. Sprinkle the crumble topping over the mango and cook in the oven for 35-45 minutes or until the topping looks golden and the edges are bubbling. Make the chai custard by heating the milk and cream in a saucepan with all the spices and tea bags over a medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until a caramel colour and smelling fragrant. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together in a bowl. Then use a sieve to strain the infused milky cream over the yolks, in three additions, whisking in between. Pour the yolk mixture back into the saucepan and whisk while cooking it over a low heat until thickened – it should just coat the back of a spoon. Keep the custard on the lowest setting if serving immediately. If serving later, pour into a heatproof container and cover with cling film so that the film touches the custard, otherwise you’ll get a skin. Once the crumble topping begins to brown, remove the crumble from the oven and leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving with the hot chai custard.

Taste Kitchen: Asia: Six Flavours To Suit Every Taste by Philli Armitage-Mattin is published by Robinson, priced £26. Photography by Phoebe Pearson. Available September 1.