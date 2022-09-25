Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard

By Mariam Okhai
September 25 2022, 6.00am
If you love a good cup of chai and want to kick your crumble up a notch, why not make this mango crumble served with a chai infused custard.

“There’s nothing more comforting than a crumble – sweet indulgence at its finest – and pairing it with warming chai spice,” says MasterChef finalist and cookbook writer Philli Armitage-Mattin.

“I love a cup of chai and for this recipe I make the custard by infusing the milk with beautiful chai spices.”

If you love trying new recipes, you’ll find even more here.

Mango crumble with chai custard

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the filling:

  • 4 mangoes, about 600g, peeled and diced
  • 60g sugar
  • 1tsp ground cinnamon

For the crumble topping:

  • 150g plain flour
  • 70g sugar
  • ½tsp salt
  • 100g butter, at room temperature, diced

For the chai creme anglaise (custard):

  • 300ml whole milk
  • 300ml double cream
  • 1 vanilla pod, split and scraped, or 1tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 cinnamon stick or ½tsp ground cinnamon
  • 6 x 5mm slices of ginger
  • 2 black tea bags
  • 2 star anise (optional)
  • 2 cloves (optional)
  • 2 cardamom pods (optional)
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 6tbsp sugar

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan oven) 428F, gas mark 6.
  2. Put the mangoes, sugar, ground cinnamon and 50ml of water in a saucepan and heat for five minutes until all the sugar is dissolved. Then place in your oven dish.
  3. Place the flour, sugar, salt and butter in a bowl and crumble together using the tips of your fingers until all the butter is incorporated and it’s a crumbly texture.
  4. Sprinkle the crumble topping over the mango and cook in the oven for 35-45 minutes or until the topping looks golden and the edges are bubbling.
  5. Make the chai custard by heating the milk and cream in a saucepan with all the spices and tea bags over a medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until a caramel colour and smelling fragrant.
  6. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together in a bowl. Then use a sieve to strain the infused milky cream over the yolks, in three additions, whisking in between.
  7. Pour the yolk mixture back into the saucepan and whisk while cooking it over a low heat until thickened – it should just coat the back of a spoon. Keep the custard on the lowest setting if serving immediately. If serving later, pour into a heatproof container and cover with cling film so that the film touches the custard, otherwise you’ll get a skin.
  8. Once the crumble topping begins to brown, remove the crumble from the oven and leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving with the hot chai custard.

Taste Kitchen: Asia: Six Flavours To Suit Every Taste by Philli Armitage-Mattin is published by Robinson, priced £26. Photography by Phoebe Pearson. Available September 1.

