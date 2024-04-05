Supermarket thug who terrorised Dundee staff is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermarket thug who terrorised Dundee staff is jailed

Jon Williamson caused chaos in shops across the city, stealing and abusing staff.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.
Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.

A thug has been jailed for terrorising supermarket staff across Dundee while making off with hundreds of pounds.

Jon Williamson threatened workers in various stores, forced his way into Morrisons to steal booze and used his elderly aunt’s bank card without permission to take £500.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Williamson’s crime sprees in 2022 and 2023 were triggered by a pernicious alcohol addiction.

“You pled guilty to a catalogue of serious offending split into two parts,” Sheriff Gregor Murray told the 31-year-old.

“As the Crown narrative very fully describes, the 2023 offences are aggravated by a series of features.

“They include the degree of premeditation, by perpetrating them at different venues in Dundee to maximise the chances of them succeeding, by the use of violence, by the presence and use of weapons.”

Tesco robbery

The court previously heard how Williamson, currently a prisoner in HMP Perth, made off with notes totalling hundreds from Tesco South Road and Asda Myrekirk.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said of the Tesco incident: “The witness was serving a female customer.

“The accused approached the till and the accused leaned over the till and held the drawer open.

“He said something similar to ‘don’t say anything, I’ve got a bottle’.

“He grabbed a handful of notes, picked up a bottle and held it by the neck and calmly walked away.

“A supervisor was alerted and police were contacted.”

Further chaos

Williamson admitted stealing a bottle of alcohol from Asda Kirkton on June 20 2022 and on the same day, on Balgowan Avenue, he was involved in a stand-off with police who came close to tasering him.

He used the bank card to steal cash between February 10 and 11 2023 and the Tesco South Road robbery happened on February 13 that year.

On March 1 at Spar, Orleans Place, Williamson robbed a staff member of a bottle of wine after brandishing it at the man and demanding he open the till.

He stole the money from the till at Asda Myrekirk on March 8 and attempted to steal money during aggressive incidents on March 11 at the Premier store on Huntly Square and Spar Ballindean Road.

The break-in and booze thefts at Morrisons, Afton Way, occurred on June 5.

Jailed

Solicitor Alexandra Short said Williamson suffered a deterioration in his mental health due to the death of his mother.

He had last offended a decade ago and spent a period of time volunteering.

However, Ms Short said Williamson’s life “spiralled out of control” due to his drinking.

Sheriff Murray sentenced Williamson to 30 months in prison.

A supervised release order was also imposed which will run for one year once he is released from custody.

