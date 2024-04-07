4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerine goal landmark echoes Premier Division champions of 1983

Dundee United made hay at Hampden as the Tangerines continue to set the pace in the Championship.

Rampant United racked up a 5-0 triumph over Queen’s Park on Saturday to maintain their four-point advantage over Raith Rovers. Jim Goodwin’s men are potentially four wins from the title.

Goals from Kai Fotheringham (2), Louis Moult, Ross Graham and Craig Sibbald did the damage, while the Terrors saw Moult miss a penalty and Fotheringham hit the bar. This could have been an even more consummate demolition.

Courier Sport was in Glasgow to analyse the action.

Press for success

United’s dominance was testament to their aggression and high press.

Goodwin’s charges sought to get the ball forward early and push up, smothering the Spiders and playing the game entirely in the opposing half. It worked a treat.

Graham and Sam McClelland spent much of the contest on the half-way line, squeezing the play. United forced myriad errors from Queen’s Park as the hosts attempted to pass their way out of trouble.

The amount of times Callum Davidson’s side surrendered possession in dangerous areas – particularly in the first half – was staggering, and at some point, one questions the logic in continuing to play through the lines.

Nevertheless, United took full advantage of Queen’s Park’s failings and, like their triumph over Raith Rovers seven days prior, played with a tempo, physicality and intensity that their opponents could not match.

The Tangerines added some stylish craft to that graft in the second half as the goals started to flow.

Ross Graham: A goal two years in the making

Graham, 23, visibly lapped up his towering header to make it 3-0, leaping for joy and roaring in celebration.

It was the defender’s first goal since April 2022, when he found the net in the Scottish Premiership against Hibernian.

At that point, his trajectory was soaring. Graham had made his senior bow, scored against Rangers at Tannadice and found the net on his Scotland U/21 debut.

Since then, there have been numerous bumps in the road.

He struggled to cement a starting berth under Jack Ross and Liam Fox as the Tangerines crashed to relegation. While rated and valued by Goodwin, the partnership of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt was immovable.

So, there was likely some catharsis in that moment at Hampden.

It capped another splendid display by Graham – whose burgeoning partnership with Sam McClelland appears to be an exceptionally promising one – and he is set to play a key part in the title charge.

Spreading the goals

When Fotheringham clinically dispatched his 10th Championship goal of the season to break the deadlock on Saturday, it marked a notable milestone.

THREE different United players have now reached double figures in the league this term, with Fotheringham joining Tony Watt (11) and Louis Moult (16).

It is the first time that has happened since the Tangerines were crowned champions of Scotland in 1982/83. On that occasion, Davie Dodds, Ralph Milne and Eamonn Bannon all hit 10-or-more Premier Division goals.

Fotheringham’s tally is laudable for a youngster in his maiden campaign as a bona fide regular and, while there have been peaks and troughs – like any rookie – he has an uncanny knack of producing big moments.

Fotheringham would go on to make it a brace at Hampden, taking his Championship tally to 11 (14 in all competitions).

With Kevin Holt (eight), Sibbald, Mathew Cudjoe and Glenn Middleton (all four) contributing to the attacking cause this term, Goodwin can be satisfied by a team effort in the final third.

A defining week

The formula for United is simple: win four Championship fixtures and they win the league.

That focus has remained consistent and, while Raith Rovers’ assistant Colin Cameron spoke of keeping the pressure on the Terrors, the Fifers’ win over Ayr United didn’t get a post-match media mention from anyone at United.

However, it is hard to shake the feeling that this week could be a defining one; certainly, in terms of whether this title race will go all the way to the final Friday night on May 3.

Rovers host Airdrieonians in their game in hand on Tuesday night and that fixture appears increasingly must-win.

Even a draw would see United retain a three-point lead and, due to a superior goal difference of 31, the Terrors would still be in a position where they could afford to lose a game during the run-in.

Goodwin then takes his side to Morton on Friday night in what – along with the away trip to Airdrie – looks the toughest test remaining, on paper.

Depending on how Rovers fare in midweek, a win at Cappielow could pile immense pressure on Raith by the time they take to the field against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Conversely, if results go in their favour, the wind could be in their sails.

Either way, the picture could be a lot clearer come next Sunday.