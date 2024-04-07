4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerine goal landmark echoes Premier Division champions of 1983

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerine goal landmark echoes Premier Division champions of 1983

Kai Fotheringham joined Tony Watt and Louis Moult on double figures for league strikes.

Dundee United star Kai Fotheringham
Spying a landmark: Fotheringham. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United made hay at Hampden as the Tangerines continue to set the pace in the Championship.

Rampant United racked up a 5-0 triumph over Queen’s Park on Saturday to maintain their four-point advantage over Raith Rovers. Jim Goodwin’s men are potentially four wins from the title.

Goals from Kai Fotheringham (2), Louis Moult, Ross Graham and Craig Sibbald did the damage, while the Terrors saw Moult miss a penalty and Fotheringham hit the bar. This could have been an even more consummate demolition.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult watches his smart lob find the net for 2-0
Moult watches his smart lob find the net for 2-0. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was in Glasgow to analyse the action.

Press for success

United’s dominance was testament to their aggression and high press.

Goodwin’s charges sought to get the ball forward early and push up, smothering the Spiders and playing the game entirely in the opposing half. It worked a treat.

Graham and Sam McClelland spent much of the contest on the half-way line, squeezing the play. United forced myriad errors from Queen’s Park as the hosts attempted to pass their way out of trouble.

The amount of times Callum Davidson’s side surrendered possession in dangerous areas – particularly in the first half – was staggering, and at some point, one questions the logic in continuing to play through the lines.

Jim Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side
Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, United took full advantage of Queen’s Park’s failings and, like their triumph over Raith Rovers seven days prior, played with a tempo, physicality and intensity that their opponents could not match.

The Tangerines added some stylish craft to that graft in the second half as the goals started to flow.

Ross Graham: A goal two years in the making

Graham, 23, visibly lapped up his towering header to make it 3-0, leaping for joy and roaring in celebration.

It was the defender’s first goal since April 2022, when he found the net in the Scottish Premiership against Hibernian.

At that point, his trajectory was soaring. Graham had made his senior bow, scored against Rangers at Tannadice and found the net on his Scotland U/21 debut.

Since then, there have been numerous bumps in the road.

Ross Graham is hailed by his Dundee United teammates
Ross Graham is hailed by his Dundee United teammates. Image: SNS

He struggled to cement a starting berth under Jack Ross and Liam Fox as the Tangerines crashed to relegation. While rated and valued by Goodwin, the partnership of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt was immovable.

So, there was likely some catharsis in that moment at Hampden.

It capped another splendid display by Graham – whose burgeoning partnership with Sam McClelland appears to be an exceptionally promising one – and he is set to play a key part in the title charge.

Spreading the goals

When Fotheringham clinically dispatched his 10th Championship goal of the season to break the deadlock on Saturday, it marked a notable milestone.

THREE different United players have now reached double figures in the league this term, with Fotheringham joining Tony Watt (11) and Louis Moult (16).

It is the first time that has happened since the Tangerines were crowned champions of Scotland in 1982/83. On that occasion, Davie Dodds, Ralph Milne and Eamonn Bannon all hit 10-or-more Premier Division goals.

Dundee United forward Kai Fotheringham slots home his first goal of the game
Fotheringham slots home his first goal of the game. Image: SNS

Fotheringham’s tally is laudable for a youngster in his maiden campaign as a bona fide regular and, while there have been peaks and troughs – like any rookie – he has an uncanny knack of producing big moments.

Fotheringham would go on to make it a brace at Hampden, taking his Championship tally to 11 (14 in all competitions).

With Kevin Holt (eight), Sibbald, Mathew Cudjoe and Glenn Middleton (all four) contributing to the attacking cause this term, Goodwin can be satisfied by a team effort in the final third.

A defining week

The formula for United is simple: win four Championship fixtures and they win the league.

That focus has remained consistent and, while Raith Rovers’ assistant Colin Cameron spoke of keeping the pressure on the Terrors, the Fifers’ win over Ayr United didn’t get a post-match media mention from anyone at United.

However, it is hard to shake the feeling that this week could be a defining one; certainly, in terms of whether this title race will go all the way to the final Friday night on May 3.

Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers' winning goal.
Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers’ winning goal. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Rovers host Airdrieonians in their game in hand on Tuesday night and that fixture appears increasingly must-win.

Even a draw would see United retain a three-point lead and, due to a superior goal difference of 31, the Terrors would still be in a position where they could afford to lose a game during the run-in.

Goodwin then takes his side to Morton on Friday night in what – along with the away trip to Airdrie – looks the toughest test remaining, on paper.

Depending on how Rovers fare in midweek, a win at Cappielow could pile immense pressure on Raith by the time they take to the field against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Conversely, if results go in their favour, the wind could be in their sails.

Either way, the picture could be a lot clearer come next Sunday.

Conversation