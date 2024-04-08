How Louis Moult’s Dundee United strike sparked memories of Hampden heroics against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Louis Moult’s Dundee United strike sparked memories of Hampden heroics against Rangers

Moult dispatched a delightful chip against Queen's Park.

Louis Moult scoring two goals at Hampden
Louis Moult, then and now. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult has confessed to a sense of déjà vu following another delightful dink at Hampden Park.

Moult, 31, took his tally for the campaign to 18 goals after latching on to a Ross Graham through-ball against Queen’s Park and lofting a clinical finish beyond the on-rushing Calum Ferrie.

It brought back memories of arguably Moult’s finest hour in Scottish football, when he produced an outrageous lob to complete his brace against Rangers and send Motherwell into the 2017 League Cup final.

Moult’s effort added to a Kai Fotheringham double and goals from Graham and Craig Sibbald as the Tangerines hammered the Spiders 5-0 to maintain their four-point lead over Raith Rovers.

Louis Moult celebrates finding the net for Motherwell against Rangers
As he recalled, Moult celebrating with Grimshaw, left. Image: SNS

“Me and Grimmy (Liam Grimshaw) were actually talking about that goal (for Motherwell) as he was in that team too,” recalled Moult.

“I think I celebrated with him last time! It was Tilly (Jordan Tillson) this time.

“It was the same type of finish if you like, and into the same goal.

“It’s always special to score at Hampden for me, it’s a great stadium.”

Louis Moult celebrates against the Spiders.
Moult celebrates against the Spiders. Image: SNS

He added: “The first half was a little bit frustrating, as we should have been three-up in the first 20 minutes. But we didn’t give up; we kept going and I’m delighted we managed to get five goals in the end.”

Persistence pays off

Indeed, it initially looked destined to be a maddening afternoon for Moult, fresh from being named Championship player of the month for March.

At 0-0, he was denied from point-blank range by a wonderful Ferrie save, then the Spiders keeper saved his tame penalty-kick.

“I should do better with the penalty, no excuses,” said Moult. “I should score. But thankfully I kept my head up and kept believing, as the song goes!”

He added: “As a collective, we were right on it from minute go. We put them under immense pressure. We did that all the way through the game and put our chances away in the second half.”

Twenty’s plenty

And Moult is now just two goals away from hitting 20 for the first time in his senior career; a significant achievement for a player who has been plagued by hellish injury problems over the last few years.

However, the Englishman is adamant promotion is all that matters.

Louis Moult wheels away in celebration
Louis Moult wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

“I’m not counting – honest, I’m just trying to score every opportunity I get,” he added. “It’s all about us, as a whole and as a football club, trying to get to where we want to be. We’ll keep taking it game by game.”

