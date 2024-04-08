Angus woman stole pensioner’s commemorative coin collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus woman stole pensioner’s commemorative coin collection

Kathleen Carnegie admitted the callous theft at Forfar Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.

A one-time Angus anti-crime poster girl stole a pensioner’s commemorative coin collection and cash.

Kathleen Carnegie stole 40 coins collected by an Arbroath pensioner who gathered rare and special editions after she talked her way into his flat.

She also took £30 in banknotes.

Carnegie pounced when he went to the kitchen for a cigarette.

She was caught with £50-worth of the coins after overdosing but the elderly victim remains out of pocket.

After admitting the theft and a string of other offences at Forfar Sheriff Court, she was ordered to engage with the Glen Isla project for three months.

In 2019 Carnegie was held up as an example of someone who had turned their life around with the help of the same rehabilitative programme.

Pensioner plundered

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said the victim initially heard knocking on his neighbour’s door, before his own.

He let Carnegie in to use the toilet.

“She then attended his living room, sat on the sofa and struck up a conversation with him.

“During this time, she appeared to be looking around the room.

“At the time, Mr Ogilvie had several bags of coins and notes around the room.

“They had a conversation for a brief period.”

Carnegie identified herself as Michelle – her younger sister.

A Pile of Collectable British Two Pound £2 Coins with Commemorative Reverse Sides
Callous Carnegie stole the pensioner’s commemorative coin collection. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Ogilvie went to the kitchen for a smoke and after being left alone, Carnegie announced she was leaving.

When the man returned to the living room, his money collection was missing.

Carnegie had taken a bag of 20 £1 coins, a bag of 20 £2 coins, a £10 note and a £20 note.

Ms Watson explained the money had been special denominations minted to signify and commemorate historical landmarks.

Around an hour and a half after visiting the pensioner, police were called when Carnegie was found unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found her to be in possession of a bag containing £50 in commemorative coins.

Carnegie, 44, pled guilty to stealing money from the Bank Street home of the Arbroath pensioner on July 6 2022.

Further crimes

Carnegie admitted further crimes during her appearance last week.

She assaulted two PCs and had cocaine at West Bell Street HQ on September 1 2022.

At Forfar B&M, she stole artificial flowers and a shopping bag and behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards an employee on May 20 last year, while on four bail orders.

She admitted a fourth complaint that at Taranty Road BestOne in Forfar, she stole ice-cream and vapes and acted abusively to the shopkeeper.

Justice Minister Humza Yousaf chatting to Kathleen Carnegie during a visit to the Glen Isla Project in 2019
Justice Minister Humza Yousaf chatting to Kathleen Carnegie during a visit to the Glen Isla Project in 2019.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client had had a “very, very difficult upbringing.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said if she did not engage satisfactorily with the Glen Isla Project for three months

“I don’t see any alternative but to return you to custody,” he said.

“Keep a civil tongue in your head at all times or I will jail you.”

Carnegie, from Forfar, is due back in the dock on July 11.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Scott Sivewright.
Crooked Ninewells worker to lose job after wallet theft and driving offence
Levi Taylor battered a child unconscious and assaulted police. Image; Facebook.
Jail for Fife teen who battered 11-year-old unconscious in stamp attack
Williams brandished the realistic prop handgun at the frightened workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy construction workers 'ran for lives' after man aimed 'handgun' at them over noise
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath PC for life in second police attack
Lee Tucker denies that he caused his brother Reece’s death, and serious injury to two children, by dangerous driving.
Dundee driver tells jury of rescue efforts after Perthshire crash that killed brother
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Naked rampage and 'pizza' pervert deportation threat
Raymond Tait.
Dundee paedophile joked he was old enough to be target's father
Hamill appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline man stabbed victim in chest with 'fishing knife' after being teased for not having…
Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.
Supermarket thug who terrorised Dundee staff is jailed
Reece Tucker died in the crash near Glenshee.
Woman overtaken by ‘racing’ BMWs before fatal crash near Glenshee, jury told