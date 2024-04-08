Up to Dundee to repay fans for weekend collapse with Rangers performance insists Jordan McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Up to Dundee to repay fans for weekend collapse with Rangers performance insists Jordan McGhee

The Dark Blues need three points from their last two games to secure a top-six finish.

Jordan McGhee admits Dundee 'got spooked' late on against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Jordan McGhee admits Dundee 'got spooked' late on against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By George Cran

Dundee got “spooked” late on against Motherwell as they let a two-goal lead and three crucial points slip through their fingers.

A win would have secured the club their first top-six finish since 2015 and just their third this century.

But three late goals, the first coming in the 80th minute, saw the Steelmen leave behind a shocked Dark Blues on a bruised and battered Dens Park pitch.

“It is a sore one and there will have been a few sleepless nights, I would imagine,” admitted Jordan McGhee.

Motherwell grabbed all three points in stoppage time. Image: SNS
Motherwell grabbed all three points in stoppage time. Image: SNS

“We are gutted.

“The sorest thing is we have let people down.

“It is in our hands but we have two tough games, against Rangers and away to Aberdeen.

“We have bounced back every time we have been kicked in the teeth and hopefully we will do the same.”

‘Spooked’

The moment that gave Motherwell a route back into the contest came thanks to VAR.

Referee David Dickinson was asked to review a potential handball against Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy.

Penalty was the decision and the Steelmen got one back through Georgie Gent’s rebound.

“It is hard. Joe has said his hands are at his side and the ball was two metres away from him and he has given the penalty,” McGhee added.

Joe Shaughnessy argues his case with referee David Dickinson. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Joe Shaughnessy argues his case with referee David Dickinson. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“There is nothing we can do about it but our reaction after that wasn’t good enough, as a team.

“We’ve gone under.

“We got spooked after that.

“That is when you need cool heads on the park.  The experienced ones like Joe and myself to try and settle ourselves down.

“It is difficult to put into words what has happened.

“We have to learn from it and move on.”

Repay fans

There isn’t much time to dwell on the result with focus quickly shifting to Rangers on Wednesday night, again at Dens Park.

“It’s a tough game against Rangers but we have been strong here at home,” McGhee said.

Jordan McGhee opened the scoring for Dundee against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Jordan McGhee opened the scoring for Dundee against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“Saturday was uncharacteristic of us.

“We will dissect it and move on quickly.

“Rangers at home, it will be packed and we will need to stand up and be counted.

“Our fans will come out in their numbers and support us to the hilt as they have done all season.

“It is up to us now to try and repay them with a performance and hopefully we can get a result.”

More from Dundee FC

Georgie Gent scores for Motherwell at Dundee
Another late Dundee giveaway spoils top 6 party as agonising weakness strikes again -…
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to address late collapse as he picks out bullish…
Theo Bair strikes for Motherwell to make it 3-2. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-3 Motherwell: Late collapse sees Dee throw away chance to clinch top-six finish
Referee David Dickinson inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell: Steelmen 'deeply concerned' for player welfare as Stuart Kettlewell points to…
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v Motherwell ON after double pitch inspection
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell: SECOND pitch inspection called at Dens Park
10
Scott Tiffoney
Dundee star Scott Tiffoney on establishing himself and learning something new in dark blue
3
Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell has revealed options are on the table should Saturday's match fail to take place at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell contingency plans revealed as Well CEO brands Dens pitch uncertainty 'not…
(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, Dundee managing director John Nelms, United defender Sam McClelland. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee's PR as Dundee United's rookie centre-halves ease defensive…
Dundee managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes at Dundee's recent visit to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
Tim Keyes hails Dundee link-up with Burnley and top-flight return under Tony Docherty

Conversation