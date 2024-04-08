Up to Dundee to repay fans for weekend collapse with Rangers performance insists Jordan McGhee

Dundee got “spooked” late on against Motherwell as they let a two-goal lead and three crucial points slip through their fingers.

A win would have secured the club their first top-six finish since 2015 and just their third this century.

But three late goals, the first coming in the 80th minute, saw the Steelmen leave behind a shocked Dark Blues on a bruised and battered Dens Park pitch.

“It is a sore one and there will have been a few sleepless nights, I would imagine,” admitted Jordan McGhee.

“We are gutted.

“The sorest thing is we have let people down.

“It is in our hands but we have two tough games, against Rangers and away to Aberdeen.

“We have bounced back every time we have been kicked in the teeth and hopefully we will do the same.”

‘Spooked’

The moment that gave Motherwell a route back into the contest came thanks to VAR.

Referee David Dickinson was asked to review a potential handball against Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy.

Penalty was the decision and the Steelmen got one back through Georgie Gent’s rebound.

“It is hard. Joe has said his hands are at his side and the ball was two metres away from him and he has given the penalty,” McGhee added.

“There is nothing we can do about it but our reaction after that wasn’t good enough, as a team.

“We’ve gone under.

“We got spooked after that.

“That is when you need cool heads on the park. The experienced ones like Joe and myself to try and settle ourselves down.

“It is difficult to put into words what has happened.

“We have to learn from it and move on.”

Repay fans

There isn’t much time to dwell on the result with focus quickly shifting to Rangers on Wednesday night, again at Dens Park.

“It’s a tough game against Rangers but we have been strong here at home,” McGhee said.

“Saturday was uncharacteristic of us.

“We will dissect it and move on quickly.

“Rangers at home, it will be packed and we will need to stand up and be counted.

“Our fans will come out in their numbers and support us to the hilt as they have done all season.

“It is up to us now to try and repay them with a performance and hopefully we can get a result.”