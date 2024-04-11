Fife man jailed for horrific Halloween house party shovel assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man jailed for horrific Halloween house party shovel assault

Sean Campbell attacked a man with a shovel in a garden in Fife.

By Jamie McKenzie
Sean Campbell at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Sean Campbell has been jailed.

A Fife man has been jailed for 20 months for battering someone with a shovel in a horrific Halloween house party assault.

Sean Campbell repeatedly struck his victim on the head and body with the weapon in the life-endangering assault at an address in Crosshill.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously the man spent three days in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sentencing

Campbell, 27, appeared this week for sentencing.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told him: “You used a very considerable weapon and considerable violence.”

Campbell interrupted to say he was “so sorry”.

The sheriff continued: “You are extremely lucky the injuries did not manifest in a more serious way on this man.”

She later said: “I consider this was a violent attack with a heavy weapon on a man who sustained considerable injuries and whose life you endangered.

“The harm you caused was considerable and I consider only a custodial sentence appropriate”.

Sean Campbell told Dunfermline Sheriff Court he was ‘so sorry’.

Sheriff Johnston jailed Campbell for 20 months, reduced from 27 given the stage of his guilty plea.

Sheriff Johnston said the sentence is mitigated by Campbell’s adverse childhood experiences and mental health difficulties, remorse, steps taken to address alcohol and drug issues and his lack of offending since the assault.

The court heard Campbell does have previous convictions, including for similar matters, and offending aggravated by use of weapons.

Halloween horror

The court previously heard Campbell was on bail when he attended the house party in Crosshill.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson said the argument at the October 29 2022 party had spilled into the garden, where two people began fighting.

Campbell ran towards one and repeatedly hit him with a shovel, then left before police arrived.

They found him later at home in Keltyhill Road, Kelty, with the shovel in a bedroom.

His victim, meanwhile, was slurring his speech and said he could not see and was taken to hospital with cuts to his head.

Campbell previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and life endangerment.

He was on bail at the time and was on a community payback order imposed before the assault.

Mitigation

In mitigation, defence lawyer Alexander Flett had argued for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor said the consequences of Campbell’s actions “could have been catastrophic” but fortunately, the complainer effectively made a full recovery.

He said Campbell had not gone looking for trouble but reacted to an ongoing incident, a reaction linked to his mental health issues.

The solicitor said: “Mr Campbell has done his best to address these issues and hopes he will not react in the same way if a similar situation were to arise”.

