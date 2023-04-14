Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch

Residents have been asked to check sheds and outbuildings for Stewart Downie, 73.

By Matteo Bell
Stewart Downie, 73. Image: Police Scotland.

A missing Kirriemuir pensioner has been spotted near the Lintrathen Loch, police say.

Stewart Downie, 73, was reported missing after being seen at around 12.30pm on Thursday in the Shielhill Road area of the town.

Police launched an appeal following his disappearance and another sighting of the pensioner has now been reported.

According to police, the missing man was seen near the Lintrathen Loch at roughly 2.45pm on the same day.

Stewart was spotted on the B951 near the junction which leads to Glenisla, Kirriemuir and Ballintore.

Residents asked to check garden sheds

Police have now urged residents to check their outbuildings and sheds for the missing man.

Inspector David Gibson said: “Stewart’s family are understandably concerned for his welfare.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen him, including in the area of Lintrathen Loch to come forward.

“I would also appeal to motorists who may have been driving in the area around that time and may have dashcam footage.

“Also, can householders please check the gardens, sheds, outbuildings and communal areas in case Stewart has sought shelter.”

Those with information on Stewarts whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1836 of 13 April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk
TikTok trio put police in 'considerable danger' in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy's ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
Fascinating pictures of Alyth reveal faces and places from 100 years ago
Concern grows for missing Kirriemuir pensioner
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Angus communities deserve fair share of renewables rewards
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed 'drug dealer' from street was 'morally justified' court…
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
Kirriemuir teens followed by man 'carrying knife'

Most Read

1
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
2
2
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
3
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
4
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
5
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
6
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
7
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
8
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
9
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

More from The Courier

REBECCA BAIRD: Don't let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV…
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray confirms 'incoming investment' that changes approach to squad-building
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range - 17 months after Storm Arwen…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]