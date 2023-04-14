Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing Kirriemuir pensioner has been spotted near the Lintrathen Loch, police say.

Stewart Downie, 73, was reported missing after being seen at around 12.30pm on Thursday in the Shielhill Road area of the town.

Police launched an appeal following his disappearance and another sighting of the pensioner has now been reported.

According to police, the missing man was seen near the Lintrathen Loch at roughly 2.45pm on the same day.

Stewart was spotted on the B951 near the junction which leads to Glenisla, Kirriemuir and Ballintore.

Residents asked to check garden sheds

Police have now urged residents to check their outbuildings and sheds for the missing man.

Inspector David Gibson said: “Stewart’s family are understandably concerned for his welfare.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen him, including in the area of Lintrathen Loch to come forward.

“I would also appeal to motorists who may have been driving in the area around that time and may have dashcam footage.

“Also, can householders please check the gardens, sheds, outbuildings and communal areas in case Stewart has sought shelter.”

Those with information on Stewarts whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1836 of 13 April.