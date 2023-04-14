Dundee Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs One local councillor joked that Stormzy might visit the multis after the video racked up more than a million views on social media. By Kieran Webster April 14 2023, 3.47pm Share Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4304572/dundee-multi-rap-video-ancrum-court/ Copy Link 2 comment The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation