Dundee man attacked shopkeeper during racist tirade at Whitfield post office

A drunken thug racially abused a Dundee shopkeeper and challenged him to a fight, a court has heard.

Warren Valentine ripped off his shirt during the terrifying alcohol-fuelled fracas at Pricekracker in Whitfield.

He attempted to punch Abdul Rashid as he worked behind the Post Office counter, and threw around newspaper bill holders.

The 26-year-old appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted the assault – a breach of the Protection of Workers Act 2021 – at the outlet on September 23.

Racial slur

Depute fiscal Kate Scarborough told the court: “At around 9.20am, witnesses were at the store located in the Whitfield post office.

“The accused entered the shop and demanded staff call him a taxi.

“Matters escalated and the accused started shouting and swearing.”

She said: “The witnesses described him as acting erratically and aggressively.

“The accused then demanded Mr Rashid go outside and challenged him to a fight.”

Valentine was repeatedly asked to leave the shop.

He eventually did step outside, but soon returned.

“On one of the occasions outside, he picked up a sign and a bin while shouting at Mr Rashid,” the prosecutor said.

Valentine then used a racial slur, directed at Mr Rashid.

“In the store, he made multiple attempts to open the counter the staff were standing behind,” said Ms Scarborough.

“The accused took his top off and walked to the counter.

“He leaned over and attempted to punch Mr Rashid to the head.

“Mr Rashid had to step back to avoid contact.

“Police arrived at 9.35am and the accused was arrested.”

No memory of assault

Defence solicitor Morgan Day told the court: “He is embarrassed and remorseful.

“He was extremely intoxicated and does not remember much of the incident.”

Valentine, of Dudhope Court, admitted assaulting shop-worker Abdul Rashid on September 23 last year by attempting to punch him on the head.

He further admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, removing his top and throwing signs and a bin at the Whitfield post office on the same date.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence for reports until February 2.

