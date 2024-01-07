Dundee man attacked shopkeeper during racist tirade at Whitfield post office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man attacked shopkeeper during racist tirade at Whitfield post office

Warren Valentine ripped off his shirt during the terrifying alcohol-fuelled fracas at Pricekracker in Whitfield.

By Paul Malik
Dundee Sheriff Court
Valentine appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

A drunken thug racially abused a Dundee shopkeeper and challenged him to a fight, a court has heard.

He attempted to punch Abdul Rashid as he worked behind the Post Office counter, and threw around newspaper bill holders.

The 26-year-old appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted the assault – a breach of the Protection of Workers Act 2021 – at the outlet on September 23.

Racial slur

Depute fiscal Kate Scarborough told the court: “At around 9.20am, witnesses were at the store located in the Whitfield post office.

“The accused entered the shop and demanded staff call him a taxi.

“Matters escalated and the accused started shouting and swearing.”

She said: “The witnesses described him as acting erratically and aggressively.

“The accused then demanded Mr Rashid go outside and challenged him to a fight.”

Valentine struck at the Pricekracker store in Whitfield

Valentine was repeatedly asked to leave the shop.

He eventually did step outside, but soon returned.

“On one of the occasions outside, he picked up a sign and a bin while shouting at Mr Rashid,” the prosecutor said.

Valentine then used a racial slur, directed at Mr Rashid.

“In the store, he made multiple attempts to open the counter the staff were standing behind,” said Ms Scarborough.

“The accused took his top off and walked to the counter.

“He leaned over and attempted to punch Mr Rashid to the head.

“Mr Rashid had to step back to avoid contact.

“Police arrived at 9.35am and the accused was arrested.”

No memory of assault

Defence solicitor Morgan Day told the court: “He is embarrassed and remorseful.

“He was extremely intoxicated and does not remember much of the incident.”

Valentine, of Dudhope Court, admitted assaulting shop-worker Abdul Rashid on September 23 last year by attempting to punch him on the head.

He further admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, removing his top and throwing signs and a bin at the Whitfield post office on the same date.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence for reports until February 2.

