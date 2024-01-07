Ninewells worker charged with theft at hospital on Hogmanay

A Ninewells worker has been charged with a theft at the hospital on Hogmanay.

Police were called to the scene after the theft was reported last Sunday.

Workers at Ninewells gave statements to police as they launched an investigation just hours before the bells.

27-year-old woman charged

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged following a report of a theft at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Sunday December 31.

“She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside added: “We cannot comment on matters relating to an individual member of staff.”