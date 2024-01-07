Man, 23, charged after officer injured in Dundee

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was injured in Dundee.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Turriff Street on Saturday, January 6.

The 29-year-old male police officer was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident where he received treatment.

He has since been released.

The 23-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sherriff Court on Monday.

“The officer, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital and released following treatment.

“The 23-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, January 8, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Large police presence on Dundee’s Turriff Street

Residents on the street described seeing a large police presence following the incident.

A wall and a lamppost on the street have also been left damaged.

One resident said: “Police were here until around 1.30am.

“I was in the pub when it happened but saw loads of police cars go by and there were still five here when I got back.”

Another added: “I saw all the police and it seemed like someone had just crashed into a pole.

“Suddenly there were around six police cars here.

“It’s the first time something like this has happened on this street.”