Callum Davidson on recovering from St Johnstone heartache, returning to dugout with Queen’s Park and why he said ‘no’ to Dundee

The Saints legend is back in football after nine months out of the game.

By Fraser Mackie
Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has discussed his time out of football after returning to the game with Queen's Park. Image: SNS

As part of a healing process from his upsetting St Johnstone exit, Gleneagles one Saturday worked a treat for Callum Davidson.

He took a moment to truly appreciate the serenity of his scenario while his peers were enduring all the inherent pressures of the dugout.

To acknowledge going from the distress of his Perth sacking to de-stressing on the golf course was important for the 47-year-old.

Not only was there realisation he’d placed himself under onerous strain – and taken those troubles home – trying to steer Saints away from bother at the bottom.

Davidson also knew that his contentment while Scottish football’s chaotic whirl went on elsewhere wouldn’t last.

An acceptable period of time has passed, a nine-month absence from the frontline is over.

Davidson is thrilled to be back as manager of Queen’s Park, taking fellow McDiarmid Park favourite Liam Craig as his No 2.

Davidson admitted: “When I left, I was probably ready for a break.

“It was at a point that it was never going to get better than it had been with winning the cups.

“I had a great affinity with St Johnstone, so when I left I felt: ‘Phew, that’s okay,’ and I wanted to take a wee breather.

“You then gets those bits when you’re frustrated, a bit disappointed.

“That just goes up and down the whole time. The busier you keep yourself, the better. Always with any eye out to getting back in.

“When my golf was good, I was happy. When my golf was crap, I was peed off.

“I must say, I enjoyed teeing off on the Queen’s course on a beautiful day when all the Premiership games were going on.

“I thought: This is nice! But I probably just felt for those managers. Because I understand, having been there, what they’re going through.

“Especially those working extremely hard and not getting results.

“But I was still looking at those results. That told me I wanted back in and you always have that in you.”

Four weeks after a 2-0 defeat at Livingston left Saints staring at a relegation fight and Davidson out of a job, he was offered a Premiership return.

Yet, with Dundee understood to be on the brink of naming him successor to Gary Bowyer, Davidson walked away from the opportunity.

He recalled: “The biggest thing was I’d just come out of a job then ‘boom’, I had this chance.

“I decided to say no. Tony (Docherty) has gone in there and done brilliantly.

“I look back on it…was it the right or wrong decision? You never know. I just felt at that time, I wasn’t ready to go straight back in.”

Davidson admits, on reflection, that the desire to keep up with his stunning double cup success as St Johnstone manager got on top of him.

He said: “I was assistant manager for eight or nine years and you don’t realise, until you go into management, just how completely different it is.

“I started my career at St Johnstone, finished my career at St Johnstone, was assistant manager there.

“It was a club you felt pressure at because you didn’t want to let anybody down.

“Maybe that’s the same anywhere. I’m at Queen’s Park now making close connections and don’t want to let anyone down.

“I’ll definitely use my experience to prevent it affecting me outside of it. I’ll just go and enjoy myself and do the best I can.

“But I don’t do anything without wanting and trying to be successful.”

A head coach opportunity in America was another to tease Davidson but fail to lure him back.

“There was a little bit of a temptation but I still wanted to be in the hub, right in the middle of that activity, whether that be Scotland, England or a country in Europe,” he explained.

