Going, going, nearly gone: Brechin blight bulldozed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Going, going, nearly gone: Brechin blight bulldozed

By Graham Brown
March 17 2022, 5.15pm
The dilapidated Brechin block is almost gone. Pic: Google/Graham Brown/DCT Media.
The dilapidated Brechin block is almost gone. Pic: Google/Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Contractors are close to flattening a dangerous building in the centre of Brechin.

They moved in on 83 High Street earlier this week.

And Arbroath-based Geddes Group are nearly finished razing the two-and-a-half storey property.

Brechin
The building sits beside the former Flicks nightclub. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

It ends calls for something to be done about the conservation area eyesore.

But locals hope it won’t be too long before new houses are put up in place of the former listed property.

And the demolition creates a gap site next door to the one-time Flicks nightclub.

Town centre eyesore

The block being cleared at 83-87 High Street was once ground floor shops with flats above.

It was C-listed until 2019.

But Historic Environment Scotland de-listed the property.

It said the building’s late 18th/early 19th century character had been lost with the removal of chimney stacks and addition of dormers.

Brechin High Street
The dilapidated property was neglected for years. Pic: Google.

Angus Council previously approved conversion plans for four new homes in the building.

But those never went ahead.

Perth-based owner Cullochgold was given the go-ahead to knock it down in January.

And a team from Arbroath’s Geddes Group is set to finish the job within days.

The demolition project has led to the closure of Brechin High Street.

However, there are no immediate plans for new housing on the site.

Conversion not viable

The owners said the condition of the building made conversion a non-starter.

And they asked councillors not to condition the timing of any future development.

Brechin High Street
Demolition is nearing completion. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

“The uncertainty in both housing market and construction industry does not make this an attractive proposition to any potential developer,” the firm said.

“They would be entering into the project knowing they would be making a loss from the start.”

“In general, the conservation area in Brechin has not progressed in some time.

“It would be hoped that the redevelopment of the brownfield site would act as a catalyst for other areas and could breathe life back into Brechin High Street.”

Flicks future unknown

Flicks sits on the other side of Braik’s Close.

Flocks Brechin
The one-time Flicks nightclub sits on the other side of Braik’s Close. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

It was bought by a local businessman in 2019 but continues to fall into increasing disrepair.

There have been repeated hopes it will be brought back into use to tidy up the High Street.

Angus Council previously considered the option of taking it on to convert into housing.

The one-time art deco cinema became famous UK-wide in the 1980s after three local lads turned it into a must-visit nightspot.

Clubbers flocked from across the country to Brechin every weekend to see hit acts including Bananarama, DJ Steve Wright, Rick Astley and Jason Donovan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]