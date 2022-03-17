Going, going, nearly gone: Brechin blight bulldozed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Contractors are close to flattening a dangerous building in the centre of Brechin.

They moved in on 83 High Street earlier this week.

And Arbroath-based Geddes Group are nearly finished razing the two-and-a-half storey property.

It ends calls for something to be done about the conservation area eyesore.

But locals hope it won’t be too long before new houses are put up in place of the former listed property.

And the demolition creates a gap site next door to the one-time Flicks nightclub.

Town centre eyesore

The block being cleared at 83-87 High Street was once ground floor shops with flats above.

It was C-listed until 2019.

But Historic Environment Scotland de-listed the property.

It said the building’s late 18th/early 19th century character had been lost with the removal of chimney stacks and addition of dormers.

Angus Council previously approved conversion plans for four new homes in the building.

But those never went ahead.

Perth-based owner Cullochgold was given the go-ahead to knock it down in January.

And a team from Arbroath’s Geddes Group is set to finish the job within days.

The demolition project has led to the closure of Brechin High Street.

However, there are no immediate plans for new housing on the site.

Conversion not viable

The owners said the condition of the building made conversion a non-starter.

And they asked councillors not to condition the timing of any future development.

“The uncertainty in both housing market and construction industry does not make this an attractive proposition to any potential developer,” the firm said.

“They would be entering into the project knowing they would be making a loss from the start.”

“In general, the conservation area in Brechin has not progressed in some time.

“It would be hoped that the redevelopment of the brownfield site would act as a catalyst for other areas and could breathe life back into Brechin High Street.”

Flicks future unknown

Flicks sits on the other side of Braik’s Close.

It was bought by a local businessman in 2019 but continues to fall into increasing disrepair.

There have been repeated hopes it will be brought back into use to tidy up the High Street.

Angus Council previously considered the option of taking it on to convert into housing.

The one-time art deco cinema became famous UK-wide in the 1980s after three local lads turned it into a must-visit nightspot.

Clubbers flocked from across the country to Brechin every weekend to see hit acts including Bananarama, DJ Steve Wright, Rick Astley and Jason Donovan.