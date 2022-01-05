Eyesore Brechin conservation area building to be demolished

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Brechin town centre blight is to be bulldozed.

The previously listed property at 83-87 High Street has lain empty for decades and fallen into increasing dereliction.

And now Angus planners have given the go ahead for the dangerous building to be knocked down.

They say the site should be cleared to remove the risk the crumbling structure poses to the public.

The two-and-a-half storey property was once C-Listed.

It has languished on Historic Environment Scotland’s Buildings at Risk register for decades.

The ground floor was used by a number of different businesses over the years, with flats above.

Planning permission for conversion to four homes was previously granted, but never taken forward.

Approval of the demolition plan is also likely to put fresh focus on what the future holds for the former Flicks nightclub.

It sits next door and is also falling into into increasing disrepair.

Conversion not viable

Perth-based owner Cullochgold say spiralling construction costs have made residential conversion of the cluster of buildings at 83 High Street unviable at present.

They said: “The building is not fit for conversion and as such needs to be demolished.

“In its current state of repair, we would argue that the building is actually having a detrimental impact on the conservation area.

“A vacant site or new building would greatly improve the area.

“Although we would request that this new building is not conditioned in regard to the timescale of development.

“The uncertainty in both housing market and construction industry at the moment does not make this an attractive proposition to any potential developer.

“They would be entering into the project knowing they would be making a loss from the start.

“Without action in the near future, the building is going to continue to deteriorate and become a greater risk to public safety and bigger eyesore on the conservation area.

“In general, the conservation area in Brechin has not progressed in some time. Walking through the area it feels like an exclusion zone of sorts.

“It would be hoped that the redevelopment of the brownfield site would act as a catalyst for other areas and could breathe life back into Brechin High Street.”

Listed status removed

The C-listing was removed in 2019 after HES said the building didn’t have the special design quality for its late 18th/early19th century date.

And the addition of dormers as well as the removal of chimney stacks had affected its character.

Brechin Community Council has welcomed the removal of the eyesore but is hopeful replacement plans will come forward in due course.

Flicks future uncertain

The latest development will renew hopes of a fresh lease of life for Flicks Nightclub.

The one-time art deco cinema sits next door on the opposite side of Braik’s Close.

It found a new owner in 2019 but is yet to be redeveloped.

Angus Council had been interested in buying the building and turning it into affordable homes.

In its 1980s heyday, Flicks attracted clubbers from across the UK and big name acts including Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and Bananarama.