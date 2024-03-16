Chance to own stunning end-terrace villa in Broughty Ferry for £155k

A stunning end terrace villa in Broughty Ferry is on the market for £155,000.

The well-appointed and modern home has just been put up for sale and could make the ideal property for a buyer wanting to get on the property ladder as well as those wishing to down-size.

It is located in a quiet spot on Stracathro Terrance that looks out onto an attractive green space.

It has been fully renovated throughout to a very high standard.

The property boasts an open plan lounge and diner with a beautiful shaker-style kitchen, complete with a range of modern, integrated appliances.

Upstairs is two spacious double bedrooms – both with integrated wardrobes.

There is additionally a family-sized bathroom finished with a new and attractive suite.

There are several useful storage cupboards throughout the property.

The home benefits from gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

Patio doors lead out to a generous-sized garden and timber-decked area perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.

Furthermore, the property offers residents parking at the side of the house on Stracathro Terrace.

The villa is just a short distance from the centre of Broughty Ferry where a range of independent shops, cafes and restaurants can be found.

Sale of this attractive end terrace villa is being handled by Verdala Properties at offers over £155,000.