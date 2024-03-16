Chance to own stunning end-terrace villa in Broughty Ferry for £155k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to own stunning end-terrace villa in Broughty Ferry for £155k

The modern and spacious home has been finished to a very high standard.

By Neil Henderson
The through lounge and dining room at the Stracathro Terrace villa in Broughty Ferry.
The through lounge and dining room at the Stracathro Terrace villa in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala Property

A stunning end terrace villa in Broughty Ferry is on the market for £155,000.

The well-appointed and modern home has just been put up for sale and could make the ideal property for a buyer wanting to get on the property ladder as well as those wishing to down-size.

It is located in a quiet spot on Stracathro Terrance that looks out onto an attractive green space.

It has been fully renovated throughout to a very high standard.

Stracathro Terrace property in Broughty Ferry is up for sale.
A home in Stracathro Terrace, Broughty Ferry is up for sale. Image: Verdala Property
A spacious living room.
It has a spacious living room. Image: Verdala Property
The property has been finished to a high standard.
The property has been finished to a high standard. Image: Verdala Property
The modern shaker-style kitchen.
Modern shaker-style kitchen. Image: Verdala Property

The property boasts an open plan lounge and diner with a beautiful shaker-style kitchen, complete with a range of modern, integrated appliances.

Attractive and well-appointed end terrace villa in Broughty Ferry

Upstairs is two spacious double bedrooms – both with integrated wardrobes.

There is additionally a family-sized bathroom finished with a new and attractive suite.

There are several useful storage cupboards throughout the property.

The home benefits from gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

One of the two large double bedrooms at the Broughty Ferry property.
One of the two large double bedrooms at the Broughty Ferry property. Image: Property
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala Property
The upper landing at the Stracathro Terrance property.
The upper landing at the Stracathro Terrance property. Image: Verdala Property
Patio windows lead out onto decked area and garden.
Patio windows leads out onto decked area and garden. Image: Verdala Property
Garden at the rear of the house.
Garden at the rear of the house. Image: Verdala Property

Patio doors lead out to a generous-sized garden and timber-decked area perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.

Furthermore, the property offers residents parking at the side of the house on Stracathro Terrace.

The villa is just a short distance from the centre of Broughty Ferry where a range of independent shops, cafes and restaurants can be found.

Sale of this attractive end terrace villa is being handled by Verdala Properties at offers over £155,000.

More from Property

Strathella Steading.
Superb steading conversion in rural Angus has beautiful backstory
The Perthshire home located between Aberfeldy and Dunkeld.
Remote Perthshire home with equestrian facility on the market for under £500k
Rosie Stenhouse and son Hugh at home. Image: Alan Richardson
200-year-old Perthshire farmhouse renovation: 'We came home and the ceiling was on the bed'
Dundee is a good place to be a first time buyer. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee flats for first time buyers
Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
Beautiful two-bedroom Arbroath property on the market for £325k
East Haugh House is up for sale
Former 17th-century Pitlochry hotel returns to market with £1.1m price tag
Kerrfearn is a lovely modern house in a beautiful setting. Image: Irving Geddes.
Modern home on edge of Comrie has two lodges, hot tub and beautiful views…
A cottage in central Broughty Ferry dominated TSPC's charts last month. Image: TSPC.
Broughty Ferry cottage is TSPC's most viewed property in February.
A flat on Dundee Waterfront with amazing views is for sale. Image: Verdala
Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views hits the market - but costs £420k
5
Tantallon Lodge is one of Scotland's most expensive homes. Image: Savills.
EXCLUSIVE: £3.75m Gleneagles home back on the market

Conversation