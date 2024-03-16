Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Strathmartine Road just after 6.30pm on Friday after receiving reports of the incident.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital but his condition is unknown.

Strathmartine Road was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday, March 15, police were called to Strathmartine Road in Dundee, following a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

“A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for assessment.”