Opening date for new Scottish Crannog Centre revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Opening date for new Scottish Crannog Centre revealed

Bosses have confirmed the new centre will open in April - nearly three years after a devastating fire threatened to derail the business.

By Kieran Webster
Mike Benson at the new site.
Mike Benson, the museum's director, at the new site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The exact opening date for the new Scottish Crannog Centre by Loch Tay has been revealed – nearly three years after a fire threatened to derail the landmark.

Bosses at the popular tourist attraction near Kenmore have confirmed the new Dalerb site on the opposite side of Loch Tay from the old centre will open on Monday, April 1.

The fire in 2021 destroyed its showpiece crannog – a replica iron age house – which sat on stilts in Loch Tay for 25 years.

Firefighters at the scene of the June 2021 fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre.
Firefighters at the scene of the June 2021 fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre.

In a social media post, the centre expressed its “delight” ahead of the £2.7million replacement centre’s opening.

The post said: “We are delighted to announce that we are opening our brand new site to the public!

‘We hope you love it as much as we do’

“We cannot wait to show you what we’ve been up to this last year, and we hope you love it as much as we do.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to bring our Iron Age village to life and we’re ecstatic to be back and better than ever.

“Come visit us on our new Dalerb site, and immerse yourself in Iron Age life with hands-on activities, demonstrations, and crafts.

One of the new buildings.
One of the new buildings. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Make sure to check out our modern museum and state-of-the-art cafe, which will be serving delicious coffee, soups, and sandwiches.

“Tours run every half an hour from 10am, with the last tour at 4pm.

“We’re a dog-friendly site, so you’re welcome to bring the whole family along!”

The new Crannog Centre being constructed on Loch Tay.
The new centre will open to the public in April. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Scottish Crannog Centre had already planned a move to Dalerb, however, the blaze accelerated the plans.

Work on a new crannog will begin once the Iron Age village is complete.

The new site is around 12 times the size of the old one allowing plenty of room for expansion.

Following the fire, the original centre reopened just five days after the fire and has continued hosting visitors.

It employs 23 people and has artefacts dating back 2,500 years.

The artefacts and original Iron Age replica village remained untouched by the fire.

More from Perth & Kinross

HMP Perth.
Teen charged over weapon possession outside Perth Prison
Stone of Destiny arriving at Perth Museum on Friday.
Stone of Destiny returns to historical home of Perthshire in back of a van
The A9 Calvine Junction
Month-long convoy on the A9 in Perthshire for overnight roadworks
Thomson brought traffic to a standstill near the Balhaldie services on the A9. Image: Google.
Domestic abuser brought Perthshire A9 to standstill after violent clash with ex
Jamie Brown Invergowrie
Royal Mail suspend Invergowrie community leader alleged to have used racial slurs online
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff.
Crieff set to host big-name celebrities as Dior chooses town for fashion show
The Friarton Bridge
Perth motorists face disruption during repair works on the M90 Friarton Bridge
Scott Tullis will be sentenced later.
Rapist 'without shame' behind bars for attacking women in Fife and Perthshire
Simon Howie outside his factory.
Wind turbine higher than Statue of Liberty to be built 500 metres from Dunning
Moncreiffe Church in Perth.
Probe launched into 'wilful' fireraising across Perth

Conversation