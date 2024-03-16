Opening date for new Scottish Crannog Centre revealed

The exact opening date for the new Scottish Crannog Centre by Loch Tay has been revealed – nearly three years after a fire threatened to derail the landmark.

Bosses at the popular tourist attraction near Kenmore have confirmed the new Dalerb site on the opposite side of Loch Tay from the old centre will open on Monday, April 1.

The fire in 2021 destroyed its showpiece crannog – a replica iron age house – which sat on stilts in Loch Tay for 25 years.

In a social media post, the centre expressed its “delight” ahead of the £2.7million replacement centre’s opening.

The post said: “We are delighted to announce that we are opening our brand new site to the public!

‘We hope you love it as much as we do’

“We cannot wait to show you what we’ve been up to this last year, and we hope you love it as much as we do.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to bring our Iron Age village to life and we’re ecstatic to be back and better than ever.

“Come visit us on our new Dalerb site, and immerse yourself in Iron Age life with hands-on activities, demonstrations, and crafts.

“Make sure to check out our modern museum and state-of-the-art cafe, which will be serving delicious coffee, soups, and sandwiches.

“Tours run every half an hour from 10am, with the last tour at 4pm.

“We’re a dog-friendly site, so you’re welcome to bring the whole family along!”

The Scottish Crannog Centre had already planned a move to Dalerb, however, the blaze accelerated the plans.

Work on a new crannog will begin once the Iron Age village is complete.

The new site is around 12 times the size of the old one allowing plenty of room for expansion.

Following the fire, the original centre reopened just five days after the fire and has continued hosting visitors.

It employs 23 people and has artefacts dating back 2,500 years.

The artefacts and original Iron Age replica village remained untouched by the fire.